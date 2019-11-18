Calling all beauty lovers — I come bearing good news. Glossier has long been tricky to get hold of on this side of the pond because there are no UK stockists and it's only available online. But it looks like things are about to change. Glossier has announced a London pop up coming this winter, meaning the brand's makeup and skincare will literally be at your fingertips. Happy swatching.

The pop up will open to the public on Wednesday, November 20 and will run all the way until Sunday, February 9 so there's plenty of time for you to scoop up some of that Glossier goodness. The pop up's new home will be in the heart of Covent Garden, on 13 Floral Street.

The news was first announced by the brand's founder Emily Weiss in an interview with the Financial Times. Weiss spoke about how Glossier's goals were "growth and expansion" saying, "we are a global company. Roughly fifty per cent of our followers are international and so we’re trying to get our products into our followers’ hands as quickly as we can." According to the Financial Times "some 50,000 visitors pass through its New York store each month," so it's really no wonder that Glossier felt there was a need for the London pop up.

So far 2019 has been a pretty major year for Glossier with several huge new releases for the brand. The biggest release of the year was their sub brand Glossier Play, described as "a brand of dialled up beauty extras". They have also released two new flavours of our favourite balm, Balm Dotcom, in berry and mango. Their newest products have also included Futuredew, an oil/serum hybrid, the liquid eyeliner Pro Tip and Brow Flick, the eyebrow pen.

This is the second Glossier pop up to come to London, with the first back in 2017 for eight days from November 15 to November 22. But luckily for us the new pop up will be open for the winter months, and seeing as the brand has expanded so much since 2017, this pop up promises to be bigger and better. If the last pop up is anything to go by, expect pink counters and walls laden with Glossier products. It really will be a beauty lovers dream.