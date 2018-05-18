In the middle of the night on Thursday, a man entered the lobby of the Trump National Doral Miami and began "actively shooting," according to the Miami-Dade police department. Officers say they engaged in a shootout with the man at Trump's Florida golf resort. He was injured and has been taken into custody.

At a press conference on Friday morning, police said that the man — who has been identified as the 42-year-old Dorsal resident Jonathan Oddi — removed an American flag from one of the resort's poles and entered the hotel lobby sometime shortly before 1:30 a.m. the night before. He laid the flag over the counter and began "yelling and spewing some information about President Trump," according to Juan Perez, director of the county police department. Perez also said that Oddi's words were "anti-Trump."

Oddi had a semiautomatic handgun, shot it into the lobby roof, and waited for the police to arrive. CBS News reports that police believe he was intentionally trying to bait officers into coming to the hotel and notes that a fire alarm was also activated before they got there.

When police arrived, they immediately engaged Oddi and shot him in the lower body. He was quickly taken into custody in under two minutes and sent to Kendall Regional Medical Center with several wounds. The police department stated early on Friday that his condition is currently "unknown."

One police officer was also injured in the incident, but not from a gun, Good Morning America reports. The officer broke his wrist and went to the hospital but is in good condition, police chief Hernan Organvidez said on Friday.

Police do not think that Oddi was staying at the hotel. They say that his motive is currently unclear.

"Right now, we're investigating this matter as a state crime," Perez said on Friday. "We're not saying that this is terrorism, we're not saying anything like that, but we’re not discounting anything at this point."

Perez also praised the police response: "These officers did not hesitate one second to engage this individual who was actively shooting in the lobby of the hotel," he noted. "They risked their lives knowing that they had to get in there to save lives in that hotel."

Police said that they intend to search Oddi's home and are currently seeking a warrant. The FBI has joined the case, and Homeland Security and Secret Service officials were also involved at the crime scene on Friday. The Secret Service put out a statement saying that none of its "protectees were in the Miami region at the time of the incident." President Trump is currently safe in D.C.

More to come ...