Three years ago, former President Barack Obama's treasury secretary unveiled plans to replace a former slaveowner president with a famous abolitionist on the $20 bill. This week, The New York Times reported that a basic design for the bill was already well underway, but Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin delayed the Harriet Tubman $20 bill until President Donald Trump leaves office.

In April 2016, Jack Lew — Obama's treasury secretary — announced that Tubman would replace Andrew Jackson, a president known for his support of slavery and forced removal of Native Americans, on the front of the $20 bill. When Lew made this announcement, the redesigned $20 bill was slated to be unveiled in 2020, CNN reported. But Mnuchin said last month that technical reasons would delay the design until 2026.

Last month, Mnuchin tried to explain the delay when he testified before Congress. He had no role in deciding whether or not the $20 bill should be redesigned, he told lawmakers, but he was focused on improving the anti-counterfeiting security features of American currency, starting with the $10 and $50 bills.

“The ultimate decision on the redesign will most likely be another secretary down the road," Mnuchin told Congress, per The Hill.

However, a preliminary redesign for the $20 bill was actually completed in late 2016, The New York Times reported, before Trump even took office.

