After months of allegations, it's being reported that longtime Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is facing arrest on sexual assault charges, and will turn himself in to authorities in New York on Friday, May 25. Weinstein, 66, has been accused of rape, sexual assault, and other sexually predatory behavior by dozens of women since last October, but has steadfastly denied all allegations of non-consensual sexual activity. Bustle has reached out to his attorney to confirm the story.

Initial reports of the many allegations of sexually predatory behavior against Weinstein, which broke late last year, had a seismic impact on the national consciousness. The allegations effectively gave rise to the "Me Too" movement, in which a staggering number of powerful and influential men have been called to account over similar allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

The movement has impacted prominent figures in the world of entertainment, comedy, politics, and journalism, among others. This would be the first time Weinstein has actually been charged with a crime relating to the slew of allegations, however ― according to The New York Daily News, it's expected he'll be charged in relation to singer Lucia Evans, who claims Weinstein forced her into performing oral sex on him during a 2004 audition.

According to The New York Times, New York authorities have also been investigation an allegation that Weinstein raped actress Paz de la Huerta in 2010. Again, Weinstein has denied all accusations of rape and sexual assault, even as he's been accused of varying forms of sexual predation by more than 80 women, many of them famous and highly visible women.

The Times also reports that Weinstein is the subject of ongoing investigations by authorities in Los Angeles and London, and that New York prosecutors are eying potential violations of federal stalking laws. This raises the specter of additional charges against Weinstein in other jurisdictions. But in the short term, at least, he'll reportedly be turning himself in to face charges in New York.

