Raise your hand if you feel personally victimized by people who say Hello Kitty is for children. Thankfully, age is just a number, and if you're a fan of the cat-who's-actually-not-a-cat-but-a-little-girl, you might want to check out this Hello Kitty Polaroid camera from Urban Outfitters. Snap instant photos on Polaroid 600 film (which you need to purchase separately, FYI), and capture all your favorite moments in just a few minutes, to be cherished forever.

Any true Hello Kitty fan will appreciate this vibrant blue Polaroid, featuring Hello Kitty creating art on a canvas, flowers, apples, and a little red bow. The camera in and of itself would probably make an excellent collector's item, so I might buy it and just leave it on the shelf so I can stare at it. You can look for it at your local Urban Outfitters or order it online, where it'll cost you $150, or four payments of $37.50 using AfterPay. It's a small price to pay for such a nostalgic piece of technology that will take you right back to your youth, don't you think?

With the holidays around the corner, you're probably going to want to politely ask Santa for this. Remember to let the pictures develop away from the light!

Any Hello Kitty fan will know that one does not simply stop at a Polaroid camera. So, if this is a bit out of your price range — or if you're just a big HK fanatic and ready to go ham on your themed purchases — here are five more Hello Kitty-themed things you might be interested in.

1. Table Lamp Hello Kitty® Table Lamp $159 $119 | Pottery Barn Buy at Pottery Barn If you want to express your adoration for Hello Kitty with just a touch of subtlety and minimalism, you'll probably love this Hello Kitty table lamp. It's got just enough of an Instagram influencer vibe that you could totally sneak it into a bedroom or living room without people noticing it right away, so they can be pleasantly surprised when they do.

2. Ceiling Fan 52" Hello Kitty Jam 4 Blade Ceiling Fan, Light Kit Included $177.99 $163.99 | Wayfair Buy at Wayfair If you love Hello Kitty and you want the whole freaking world to know it, then this is your next best bet. Keep fresh air circulating in your home and maintain a cozy temperature with a Hello Kitty ceiling fan from Wayfair — it's an investment both in your fandom and in the comfort of your home.

3. Bluetooth Speaker Hello Kitty® Bluetooth® Speaker, Gold $99 $59.99 | Pottery Barn Buy at PBteen Listen to your favorite tunes (and even answer your phone calls — technology!) with this shiny, gold Hello Kitty Bluetooth speaker from Pottery Barn. Intuition tells me you're going to have one heck of a dance party.

4. Water Bottle Hello Kitty 20oz Plastic Tritan Water Bottle - Silver Buffalo $7.99 $6.79 | Target Buy at Target Hello Kitty wants you to stay hydrated, and you should probably do it with this adorably themed, BPA-free water bottle, exclusively available from Target. Order it online or pick it up at the nearest Target location.