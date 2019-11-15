In the last few years there's been a definite trend towards bands reforming and having comeback tours. Steps, Atomic Kitten, the Sugababes, and, of course, the mighty Spice Girls are just a few of the groups who've given their fans another chance to boogie at their gigs. And reports that JLS are going on tour will have a lot of fans super excited.

The Sun reported in November 2019 that the group, which comprises Marvin Humes, Aston Merrygold, JB Gill, and Oritsé Williams, was going to be reforming for the first time in six years and were the very early stages of developing a mega tour.

According to The Sun's source, the lads stayed chummy AF and decided it was time to get back together:

"The time is finally right for a ­comeback, now that everyone has had the chance to do try out other things and fulfil some ­personal goals. They have stayed really good mates and always loved being on stage together. Now feels like the right time."

JB spoke to The Sun on Feb. 10, 2020, about the group's potential reunion, explaining: “This year is a big year for us: our 10 year anniversary [since JLS's debut album],” he said. JB went on to speak about the closeness within the group and how, despite the passing of time, they remain like family. “We are all very much in touch, we’re still brothers. We met up recently, a few weeks back, and we’ve always said when the time’s right we could do something.” Adding cryptically, “So a reunion... never say never.”

BBC Music on YouTube

Then, on Feb. 14 2020, the lads appeared on BBC's The One Show to give officially announce they were back together and going on a UK tour at the end of the year. Pre-sale tickets for the December shows are already sold out but fear not – more will be released on Feb. 21, so keep your eyes peeled. JLS will be visiting 14 venues around the UK, so chances are they'll be coming to a town near you.

If that weren't enough already, the band also graced the red carpet at the BRIT awards together, looking stylish AF, making it clear that they are very much back in business.

The guys rose to fame back in 2008 when they were runners up in The X Factor. Since then, they've all gone on to do their own things and progress in other careers. Humes is now a very successful radio DJ and TV presenter. Gill has gone on to not only release new music but to focus on his true love, farming. He owns his own turkey farm and hosts the CBeebies show Down On The Farm. Merrygold has been keeping up with making music as well as becoming a judge on talent show Got To Dance. An obvious role for a man with such smooth moves.

JLSVEVO on YouTube

Williams started his own entertainment company called Overthrow Recordings and released a solo single called Waterline in June 2015. However, Williams' career plans were halted when he became involved in a three-year court battle after being accused of raping a woman in 2016. He was acquitted by a jury in May 2019.