On the last day of open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act, a judge ruled that Obamacare isn't constitutional, putting the future of 20 million Americans' health care into doubt. The ruling will almost certainly be appealed to the Supreme Court, setting up yet another high-stakes legal battle over Barack Obama's signature legislative achievement.

U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor, a George W. Bush appointee, determined late Friday that when Congress eliminated the law's individual mandate penalty in 2017, it rendered the entire law unconstitutional. His ruling came in response to a lawsuit that 20 states had brought against Obamacare.

More to come...