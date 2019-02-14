Kim Kardashian's Florence wedding was full of opulence, tiaras, and Palace of Versailles dinner parties, and now you can recreate the beauty mogul's look from the big day, but on a budget. KKW Beauty is releasing a bridal collection, and according to Harper's Bazaar, it is inspired by the look she wore when she married Kanye West in a 16 century-era fortress perched on a hill. While most of us can't afford the Renaissance-inspired wedding destination, we can now at least nab the tools we need to pull off Kardashian's look during the big day.

The beauty mogul let news about this upcoming collection leak when she was on stage with her longtime makeup artist and collaborative partner Mario Dedivanovic at his Masterclass in Los Angeles. It all started when a guest in the audience asked Kardashian what her favorite wedding makeup look was, and she responded with the one she wore to her own nuptials to West in 2014. Dedivanovic then pointed out that he often gets asked about her beauty look at her infamous second wedding to to Kris Humphries, but that was only because most of her shared Florence wedding photos were in black and white, making it hard to see her makeup.

That was the perfect segue to announce KKW Beauty's bridal collection, where Kardashian shared that beauty lovers will see a lot more of her wedding photos in color very soon. “I will be. My five-year anniversary is coming up so I might have a little recreation collection in the works.”

While the brand has confirmed that there is a wedding makeup line peculating, BAZAAR.com shared that KKW Beauty has no further comment when it comes to specific details. But seeing how her anniversary lands on May 24, the beauty world won't have to wait long to see what Kardashian is working on.

Dedivanovic was the one who created the reality TV star's wedding look, and he opted to give her heavy lashes and a nude lip, keeping it classic. “I wanted to keep her look very classic and soft,” he shared with the Cut in 2014. “I went with radiant, dewy skin, a classic black line on the lids, lots of lashes, and a nude lip.​” That was the look for the ceremony, and for the evening reception she added gloss onto the nude lip to make it more party-ready. (And you could have nabbed the gloss in question, since it was Kardashian Beauty Honey Stick Lip Gloss in Natural Honey, which clocked in at $8.99.)

The entire makeup look cost $180, making it quite affordable for a wedding held in a historical stone fort in Italy. Products were used like Urban Decay Naked Flushed Highlighter and L’Oréal Paris Infallible Eyeshadow ($7.95!), so if one was to guess what the new KKW Beauty collection would entail, it would be lots of nude lips, soft pink blushes and highlighters, and light brown shadows with thick faux lashes.

Keep your eye out this May to see what the new KKW Beauty bridal drop will look like exactly.