Less than a week after the arrests of two black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks sparked outrage, another store is facing an allegation of racism. Brandon Ward, a black man, has accused a Los Angeles Starbucks of racial bias after reportedly being denied access to the bathroom. Bustle has reached out to Starbucks for comment.

Ward told CBS News that Starbucks employees refused to give him the entry code to the bathroom but gave it to a man named Westin, who is white, just a few minutes later. Ward filmed the incident, which took place earlier this year, and the video — which he originally posted on his Facebook page in January — indicates that both Ward and Westin requested the bathroom code while they were in line to make a purchase, but only Ward was denied.

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson — who was in Philadelphia this week to meet with the city's police chief and mayor — has extended apologies to the two black customers who were arrested on Thursday, but CBS News reported that Johnson would not answer any questions about the video Ward posted.

In the video, Ward first verifies that Westin received the bathroom entry code before making a purchase. Then, Ward confronts the Starbucks employees who had refused to give him the code, at which point the store manager tells him that he needs to leave. Ward told CBS News that a security guard escorted him out of the Starbucks before police arrived.

"Once the thing happened this past weekend in Philadelphia, that's when I was like, 'Hey, the same thing happened to me,'" Ward told CBS News. "There should have been a sign right there that says whites only, because that's how they treated it."

