All penguins, be they fluffy or smooth, tall or taller, deserve love. And, oh, did they find it in March of the Penguins. The 2005 documentary hit followed a group of emperor penguins in Antarctica through their perilous journey into parenthood. Now, fans of the original doc can get ready to see an even closer look at what it takes to raise a chick in the March of the Penguins sequel, on Hulu March 23.

March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step follows a similar arc of the first film, covering the mating rituals of emperor penguins and the following incubation of baby chicks, all of which requires multiple 30-70 mile walks from sea to breeding ground. However, the film also goes one step further, following the chicks as they grow into adults themselves.

Lest it be confused with popular sequels like 2 Fast 2 Furious and Iron Man 2, it's important to note that March of the Penguins 2 isn't a traditional sequel. The film does not follow the same penguins as the first film, nor does it pick off right where the first film left off. Instead, the movie follows a new group of emperor penguins — same species, different birds. But don't worry, March of the Penguins 2 isn't just a retelling of March of the Penguins. The documentary goes far beyond the first one, most noticeably taking audiences inside the penguins' first dips into the sea and their underwater lives. As seen in the March of the Penguins 2 trailer below, the film is about much more than the treacherous mating walk of emperor penguins.

March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step may be very different from the original documentary, but it is still guaranteed to make you feel all of the feels you experienced watching March of the Penguins. And that's thanks to these key elements that ensure the beloved doc's sequel is just as heartwarming as the original.

Fluffy Cuteness

Learning about nature is great and all, but let's face it, half of the people buying a ticket for March of the Penguins did it to see one thing and one thing only: fluffy little penguin chicks. With their little legs, awkward wings, and tufts of fluffy feathers, the penguin chicks stole the show, and they continue to do so in March of the Penguins 2.

Morgan Freeman

Ask any millennial who the voice of God is and they'll tell you: it's Morgan Freeman. After playing the deity in 2003's Bruce Almighty, Freeman solidified his holy reputation as the powerful narrator of March of the Penguins in 2005. Since then, the actor's one of a kind voice and talent have been used in many documentaries, commercials, and political ads (including a video for Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign). But Freeman says he wants fans to know that he is selective about which projects he chooses.

"It's mostly subject matter, what do you want me to talk about," Freeman said in an interview with Newsweek when asked about how he chooses narration projects. "After I did March of the Penguins, I had a lot of requests to do wildlife stuff. Which I really do like." Freeman's return to narrate March of the Penguins 2, then, isn't a money grab, he just loves penguins. And we love him for it.

Luc Jacquet

In addition to Freeman, March of the Penguins director Luc Jacquet has also returned for the documentary sequel. This means fans can expect the same beautiful, sweeping views of Antarctica, as well as innovative camera work to tell the story of the penguins.

What's not to love?