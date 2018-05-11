While the color most often associated with millennials is pink, perhaps green would be a better fit. While twenty-somethings have been accused of tanking any number of industries, an unexpected one they are revitalizing is flora. Indeed, one of the oldest things on planet earth is downright trendy. The Washington Post explored the millennial attraction to plants in its recent piece, "Millennials are filling their homes — and the voids in their hearts — with houseplants." Rarely can you walk through an office and not see a succulent nowadays, but the next big thing is not so big at all. Look out world, because the micro-cactus trend is the latest iteration of this obsession, and it's as cute as it sounds.

Plants have been a standard choice for home decor for a long while, but if it seems like more and more greenery has been popping up in your friends' homes (and photos), you are not imagining it. A main explanation for the growing popularity of plants is (surprise!) social media. Plant-themed Instagram accounts like Urban Jungle Blog and The Jungalow boast 500,000 and almost one million followers, respectively. It's safe to say if you've succumbed to the explosion of succulents, you are far from alone — snag some mini cacti spice up your indoor greenhouse.

1. Small Assorted Live Potted Cacti

$29.99 World Market This assortment comes with three different small cacti for you to add to the top of your desk, dresser, or kitchen table. Immerse them in your flower display for a little bit of a southwestern vibe among your apartment garden..

2. Faux Mini Cactus Arrangement Set

$22.95 Pier 1 It's all the fun of a real cactus without the need for water, sunlight, or risk of pricking your fingers. Sets come with four assorted faux cacti, perfect for places that don't allow live plants.

3. Rosita Mini Cactus & Mini Planter

$16.00 Etsy This vibrant mini cactus comes fitted in a perfectly proportional planter filled with white sand. It is available in either yellow or pink. Who knew pink and yellow cacti even existed?

4. Green Cactus Pot

$3.30 Etsy This faux cactus is technically created for use in dollhouses and models, but who says you can't model it in YOUR house? It is handmade of ceramic and clay in Bangkok, Thailand.

5. Mini Succulent and Mini Planter

$16.00 Etsy For those of you still enamored by the succulent trend, this little number is the perfect mix of succulent and a micro cactus. Fewer prickly spines than your typical cactus, but still all of the charm.

6. Mini Sebastian Cactus

$18.00 Etsy This little dude looks like a cactus out of a cartoon. It comes outfitted in a sand-filled planter, and requires minimal sunlight or water. For extra fun, construct a teeny hat out of paper and place it on top of the plant.

7. Wearable Cactus Necklace Terrarium

$7.99+ Etsy If your love of tiny plants sticks with you wherever you go, make that clear to everyone who sees you. This wearable terrarium contains a LIVE 1.75 inch cactus contained in an acrylic casing. According to its description on the MicroLandscapeDesign shop, it needs infrequent watering and can be removed from the casing and repotted once it outgrows its original planter. There is also an option to add one of 29 different charms to the necklace.

8. Set of 4 Artificial Mini Succulent & Cactus Plants in White Cube-Shaped Pots

$19.99 Amazon This set of faux cacti includes miniature versions of a rose succulent, a prickly pear cactus, a ball cactus, and a fairy castle cactus. You don't have to go searching for all your favorites when they all come together in one set.

9. Hahihi Decorative Scented Smokeless Cactus Tealight Candles