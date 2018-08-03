The first week of August is World Breastfeeding Week, and a New Jersey woman vocally championed the cause — especially after an incident on Tuesday. After a municipal employee called the cops on a New Jersey woman for breastfeeding in public, the woman, Michelle Ayala, wants people to know that breastfeeding is natural.

Ayala was at the beach with her three children and began nursing her 2-year-old daughter when a city employee asked her to stop breastfeeding, Ayala told The New Jersey Star-Ledger. When Ayala wouldn’t meet the employee’s request, the woman went over to the lifeguard stand and called the police.

New Jersey laws allows people to breastfeed in public, and an officer from the Franklin Borough Police Department ended up siding with her when he was called to respond to the incident, according to The New Jersey Star-Ledger. The Franklin Borough Administrator’s office and the police department have not responded to Bustle’s requests for comment.

"I just think it's a normal, natural thing, nursing a child — whether she's one, or 2, or newborn — and I don't think it's offensive," Ayala told The Star-Ledger.

This week happens to be World Breastfeeding Week, which Ayala said was just a coincidence. But the fortuitous timing gave Ayala all the more reason to speak out about her cause.

