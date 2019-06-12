People of the world, spice up your life! A whole new generation of boys and girls around the globe are going to have the chance to discover the Spice Girls for themselves and spice up their lives, assuming that millennial parents didn’t expose them to the legendary group already. A new Spice Girls movie is in the works, and every member is involved — yes, even Posh Spice.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount Pictures is in the early stages of developing a Spice Girls animated film, an idea that came from the iconic girl group themselves. All five members — Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), Melanie Brown (Scary Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice), and Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) — are said to be on board. Their longtime manager Simon Fuller will serve as producer, and Karen McCullah and Kiwi Smith are set to write the screenplay.

Since the film is still in its very early stages, its storyline is unknown at this time, but apparently, it came from the minds of the Girls themselves. The group "had an idea that we've been developing,” Paramount Animation president Mireille Soria told THR. "They are very involved.” Could it be the story of how the Spice Girls came to be, told via animation? Or perhaps the Girls teaming up as superheroes to save the world from villainous men (The Bland Boys would be a great name). Only time will tell.

Perhaps the most exciting news about the upcoming film is that it will involve new music. Yes, you read that right: new music from the Spice Girls could be coming to your AirPods (or selected choice of headphones)! The animated feature is set to feature both your favorite Spice classics and new songs, as reported by THR. Here's hoping "Who Do You Think You Are" soundtracks a glamorous makeover moment and that "Never Give Up On the Good Times" is the celebratory finale. "Holler" should also get its rightful due, but who knows how a song that suggestive could fit into an animated film.

The exact roles of Ginger, Baby, Sporty, Scary, and Posh in the film aren't known just yet, meaning that they could be voicing their own characters or they might just be involved creatively. Therefore, it's not confirmed whether there will be new music from the actual group or simply actors that voice the characters, if the Girls don’t take on the roles themselves — which they absolutely should. Seeing them on screen in animated form, and hearing their voices on new Spice Girls tracks, is a necessary meta moment.

Of course, as all Spice fanatics and anyone who remotely cares about the art of cinema know, the girls are already certified actors. Ginger, Scary, Baby, Sporty, and Posh all starred as themselves in 1997's Spice World, a musical comedy that followed their (mis)adventures as they find their way to a major concert at the Royal Albert Hall. There were weird dream sequences, villains that would make you laugh harder than most comedies today, and Meat Loaf (yes, the singer). Frankly, it deserved all the praise in the world.

Needless to say, the Spice Girls have the necessary experience to ensure the new animated movie is a success no matter how much they're involved, and I'm already re-watching Spice World while I wait.