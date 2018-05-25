One week after a shooting at a Santa Fe high school left eight students and two teachers dead, another school shooting has been reported in Noblesville, Indiana. An attacker opened fire in the morning at the city's Noblesville West Middle School and was taken into police custody by 9 a.m. Early reports indicated that two people injured in the shooting were sent to the hospital.

A school receptionist told CNN shortly after the event that the school was on lockdown. Many students were evacuated on buses and sent to nearby Noblesville High School, which was also on lockdown, to be picked up by their families there. According to WTHR, all lockdowns had been lifted by 10:30 a.m.

Noblesville is about 25 miles outside the state capital of Indianapolis. Noblesville West is one of two middle schools in the district and serves 1,354 students. The shooting occurred one week before its school year was set to end; the last classes are scheduled for June 1.

Gov. Eric Holcomb responded to the attack on Twitter on Friday. Along with other state officials, he said that he is "monitoring the situation at Noblesville West MS on plane to Indy from Europe." He added that the police "are working with local responders & will offer all assistance needed. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this horrible situation."

Conversations about school safety reopened in Noblesville after the high-profile shooting in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14. A group of families and other concerned community members has recently been advocating that the district invest in an expensive Net Talon security system that has been called the "safest in America." The system has only been employed by one other school, also in Indiana. The district's safety team is reviewing the suggestion.

District officials have reassured parents that all school staff members are trained to use the ALICE procedure (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate) in the case of an emergency. Noblesville schools regularly practice lockdown drills. According to IndyStar, the district also employs four armed police officers who stand guard in some of its ten schools. The city's police chief has said that he hopes to eventually station an officer in each school.

Parkland survivors also responded to the Noblesville shooting on social media on Friday. "I am so sorry," wrote Marjory Stoneman Douglas student Carly Novell, addressing her peers in Indiana. "You are too young. We all are."

