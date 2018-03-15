A Pedestrian Bridge In Miami Has Collapsed & Police Say Multiple People Are Dead

First responders are scrambling to free people trapped after a newly-constructed pedestrian bridge in Miami collapsed Thursday. While it's not immediately clear how many people may have been killed or injured in the collapse, the Florida Highway Patrol told CNN that "five to six vehicles" had been crushed under the bridge at Florida International University and there were "several fatalities."

According to Florida International University, the pedestrian bridge was still closed to foot traffic at the time of its collapse having only been placed into its permanent position over 8th Street at the intersection of 109th Avenue on Saturday. Vehicular traffic, however, has continued to flow on an eight-lane thoroughfare beneath the bridge during its construction. The bridge connected the university's northern entrance with the neighboring city of Sweetwater.

In a statement released shortly after the bridge collapsed, senior university leaders said they were "shocked and saddened about the tragic events unfolding at the FIU-Sweetwater pedestrian bridge." They went on to say they were still gathering information as they worked with authorities and first responders. Students, faculty, and staff were advised to avoid the area in a campus-wide alert posted to the university's Twitter account.

In a press release published Wednesday to celebrate the bridge's placement, the university noted the portion placed over 8th Street weighed 950 tons and spanned 174-feet. It was built by Munilla Construction Management "using a method called Accelerated Bridge Construction (ABC)" in an effort to keep traffic disruption to a minimum, the university has said.

In a statement released Thursday over Twitter, Munilla Construction Management extended their "thoughts and prayers" to everyone affected by the bridge's collapse. "MCM is a family business and we are all devastated and doing everything we can to assist," the company said. "We will conduct a full investigation to determine exactly what went wrong and will cooperate with investigators on scene in every way."

Less than a week ago university officials were celebrating the bridge. Florida International University President Mark B. Rosenberg said the university was "filled with pride and satisfaction at seeing this engineering feat come to life" in a statement released Saturday after the bridge was dropped into place. "FIU is about building bridges and student safety. This project accomplishes our mission beautifully," Rosenberg said. Construction on the bridge was not expected to finish until sometime in early 2019.

More to come...