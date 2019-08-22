We have a fair few weeks left of summer and that means there is still time for a summer break. Whether you're looking to book a last-minute trip or if you have a break coming up, beauty can always be a little tricky to navigate on holiday. Between wanting to go au natural so your skin can breathe at the beach and looking glam for drinks in the evening, it can be hard to strike the right balance and do what's best for your skin in the heat. So to help here's a post-beach beauty guide, to equip you with tips and tricks to make your holiday beauty routine the best it can be.

First up: if you're someone who believes that your holiday begins the moment you step onto the plane, you need to be equipped, because flying does no favours for our skin. Melissa Kanchanapoomi Levin, a clinical instructor in dermatology, told Allure "typically, skin is comfortable when the humidity is between 40-70%. Most airplane cabins are at about 20%. That’s less than half of what we are used to." So, in order to make sure your skin isn't suffering from extreme dryness before you've even reached your destination, I would opt for a densely hydrating mask like Lanolips Face Base Aussie Flyer Recovery Mask to keep dry skin at bay. You can use this on the flight or just after, and you'll feel like you skin is seriously revitalised.

I hate to be the bearer of bad news if you're heading straight to the beach but ,even though we love the sun for giving us a healthy glow, it really can leech our skin of moisture leaving it dry and flaky. This means that your skin can really suffer the first few days of your holiday and ends up looking more dull than radiant. What usually works for me to combat this dryness is applying an all-in-one balm like Elizabeth Arden's Eight Hour Cream, which can be used on all your dry patches. This product will do wonders when it comes to hydrating your skin after overexposure to the sun. You can also put it on patches that have been burnt or are feeling sore.

After spending a full day at the beach, doing a full makeup look before dinner is often not on the cards, so having versatile products is key. BYBI's Babe Balm Bronze is my go-to makeup product. This is no ordinary bronzer, oh no, this is a combination of a balm and a highlighter so it's perfect for post-beach skin because it actually protects and hydrates your holiday skin while keeping you highlighted for the gods. For post-beach beauty, I like to keep it fairly natural while maximising on my holiday glow, so putting this highlighterd on the high points of my face, like my cheeks and the bridge of my nose, really keeps my skin looking radiant.

Pair this with a mascara and a little colour on the lips like Fresh's Tinted Lip Treatment in Sugar Poppy and you're good to go.

Hair can often be neglected on holiday, and we forget that sun and sea water can end in some pretty catastrophic situations. I like using a masque to make sure the beach hasn't totally desiccated my hair. Beachy waves and great and all, but not when your hair is so dry it started to resemble straw. Bondi Boost's Miracle Mask works a treat at reviving my sun-damaged tresses. I leave it on for about 15 minutes and it's packed full with oils that immediately help to strengthen, fight frizz, and hydrate my hair. And it also smells divine.

With these hacks, you will be able to go from the beach to dinner glowing, and your skin will seriously thank you for it.