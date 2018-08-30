Open your eyes but muffle your screams, because A Quiet Place sequel release date is here. According to Paramount Pictures, movie-goers are invited to return to the dystopian world of sound-sensitive monsters on May 15, 2020.

The details of the film have yet to be released, but if it's anything like the original, it'll be a massive hit. A Quiet Place, released this past April, grossed more than $332 million worldwide and topped the box office charts for three consecutive weeks, reports The Wrap.

The thriller/horror film followed the story of the Abbotts: a family of four with one more on the way. Living in a dystopian world overrun with alien-like monsters, communication is done primarily through sign language; make the smallest sound, and the monsters come running.

The original was directed by John Krasinski, popularly known for his role in The Office. The film starred Krasinski and Emily Blunt as the family's parents, with Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe as the children. The success of the film landed Simmonds and Jupe on The Hollywood Reporter's Hollywood's Top 30 Stars Under Age 18 list this summer.

Empire reports Krasinski will have some roll in the yet-unnamed sequel, although it's unknown if this roll is writer, producer, or another. Since his character sacrificed himself at the end of the first film in order to save his children (yeah, I cried too), it's unlikely Krasinski will return in an acting role.

Based on interviews with the film's writers, the sequel is likely to follow the story of different characters attempting to survive in the same universe. Co-screenwriters Bryan Woods and Scott Beck told Fandango earlier this year that they aim to create a sequel because, as Woods put it, "It's such a fun world. There are so many things you could do."

"There are so many discarded set pieces, too, just hiding out on Word documents on our computer," Beck added, hinting that there were some characters or ideas that didn't make it into the first film. "There are certainly so many stories you could tell. It's just really, at the end of the day, who are the characters in this and what does this situation mean to that dynamic?"

The first film — while thrilling, heart-wrenching, and dramatic — left a lot of questions unanswered. The origin of the monsters was never discussed, nor how humans learned to adapt (aside from a man in the forest, the Abbotts are the only people we see, although there is some sort of smoke system in place).

Regan Abbott (Simmonds) discovered a way to use the monsters' sound-sensitivity as a weapon against them at the end of the film, but viewers were left knowing the house was being swarmed. The credits rolled before we could find out if they survive the onslaught.

If the sequel focuses on another family, we may never learn the fate of the Abbotts, but perhaps we'll learn a little more of the universe in which they struggled to survive.