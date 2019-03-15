According to an early report by the Washington Post, police are responding to a reported mosque shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand. Though few details were available Thursday evening, the Canterbury Police NZ Twitter account confirmed, "We have a critical incident in Deans Ave Christchurch." The Police account asked people to "please avoid the area" and promised further details soon.

To CNN, a witness named Mohan Ibn Ibrahim said, "There were more than 200 people inside. The gunman came from the backside. Gunshots went on for a long time. We had to jump the wall to escape."

Another witness, Len Peneha, told The Washington Post that he saw a man dressed in black enter the mosque, and shortly after he heard shots fired. Peneha said that he saw the same man run out of the mosque, drop what looked like a semi-automatic gun in his driveway, and run away. Peneha then went to the mosque to try to help. He said to the publication,

I saw dead people everywhere. There were three in the hallway, at the door leading into the mosque, and people inside the mosque. It’s unbelievable nutty. I don’t understand how anyone could do this to these people, to anyone. It’s ridiculous.

