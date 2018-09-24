The political storm that Supreme Court justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh is currently trying to pull through has just gotten worse. A second woman claims Kavanaugh tried to assault her, and Senate Democrats are moving quickly to investigate. Kavanaugh has firmly denied the accusation. Bustle has reached out to the White House for comment on the newest allegation.

The woman, Deborah Ramirez, attended Yale with Kavanaugh, and alleges that he exposed himself to her at a party during their freshman year, from 1983-1984. "Kavanaugh had exposed himself at a drunken dormitory party, thrust his penis in her face, and caused her to touch it without her consent as she pushed him away," the New Yorker's Ronan Farrow and Jane Meyer wrote, describing the new allegation.

According to The New Yorker, Kavanaugh flat-out denied the incident, writing in a statement, “This alleged event from 35 years ago did not happen. The people who knew me then know that this did not happen, and have said so. This is a smear, plain and simple. I look forward to testifying on Thursday about the truth, and defending my good name--and the reputation for character and integrity I have spent a lifetime building--against these last-minute allegations.”

The White House also issued a statement, according to Axios, saying: "This 35-year-old, uncorroborated claim is the latest in a coordinated smear campaign by the Democrats designed to tear down a good man. This claim is denied by all who were said to be present and is wholly inconsistent with what many women and men who knew Judge Kavanaugh at the time in college say. The White House stands firmly behind Judge Kavanaugh."

Ramirez, like Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, whose bombshell accusation of sexual misconduct derailed Kavanaugh's confirmation vote, also called for an FBI investigation into the incident, according to The New Yorker. “I would think an F.B.I. investigation would be warranted,” she said to the outlet.

As Ramirez recalls it, per The New Yorker, she was invited to a dorm room party, where students decided to play a drinking game. Ramirez became drunk, according to her account, and as she lay on the floor, slurring her words, a male student exposed himself to her.

“I remember a penis being in front of my face,” Ramirez said to The New Yorker. “I knew that’s not what I wanted, even in that state of mind ... I was embarrassed and ashamed and humiliated.”

Ramirez said she can remember Kavanaugh laughing while he pulled up his pants. “I can still see his face, and his hips coming forward, like when you pull up your pants.”

And she claimed she also recalled others laughing at her expense: another male student apparently announced the incident. “Somebody yelled down the hall, ‘Brett Kavanaugh just put his penis in Debbie’s face,’ ” Ramirez said to The New Yorker. “It was his full name. I don’t think it was just ‘Brett.’ And I remember hearing and being mortified that this was out there.”

Some GOP leaders as well as President Trump have expressed skepticism regarding Ford's claims because of her inability to recall every single little detail. Ramirez has anticipated that: she told the New Yorker she acknowledges there are gaps in her memories and understands the FBI will ask her about her motivation for coming forward at this time.