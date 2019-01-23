Authorities said Wednesday that a shooting in Sebring, Florida, has killed multiple people, WFLA reported. Sebring police officers, according to WFLA, said a gunman opened fire in a SunTrust Bank and called 911 slightly after noon local time.

Although the precise number of victims is unclear, CNN reports that at least five people were killed in the assault. It's unknown whether they were bank employees or customers, according to CNN.

Florida Today reports that initially, officers and deputies from the Sebring Police Department and the Highlands County Sheriff's Office responded to the call and attempted to convince the suspected shooter to leave the bank, which he had barricaded. When this failed, Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund said, a SWAT team burst into the bank and the suspected shooter surrendered. That suspect is now in police custody, according to Florida Today.

