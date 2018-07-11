For three weeks, the events of the cave rescue operation in Thailand gripped the world. With monsoon storms, the threat of rising floodwater, and trapped children, the situation had all the makings of a potential Hollywood film, and it seems producers couldn't wait to get their hands on it. A Thai cave rescue movie is already in the works, according to Variety, with the news coming the same day that all the boys made it out safely.

Pure Flix Entertainment, an American independent Christian film and television studio based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is seeking the movie rights for the rescue mission to save a boys' soccer team and its coach stuck deep inside a complex cave system. The company produces, distributes, acquires, and markets Christian and family-friendly films.

“I could not be more excited; this story has meant so much to me as I followed it,” Pure Flix managing partner Michael Scott said on Tuesday at the scene of the flooded cave, according to Variety. “To see all that bravery in the cave and then to get all the divers out has been such a touching event.”

“We’re here looking at this as a movie that could inspire millions of people around the globe,” Scott said. “We’re here witnessing the events and gathering some contact information to really tell a story about the entire world coming together to save 13 kids trapped in a cave on the Chinese border.”

