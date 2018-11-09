Less than 24 hours after a gunman killed 12 people at a country music bar in Thousand Oaks, California, the city faced another threat: a wildfire. According to CNN, two wildfires have developed just miles from Thousand Oaks' Borderline Bar & Grill, where Wednesday night's mass shooting took place. These fires are part of a fast-moving series of wildfires that have resulted in thousands of evacuations in both Northern and Southern California, The Weather Channel reported.

Per NPR, the Woolsey Fire developed on Thursday afternoon, just a half-hour drive away from the Borderline Bar & Grill. As of Friday afternoon, the Woolsey Fire had spread across more than 14,000 acres in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, and is continuing to grow. According to ABC7, at least 88,000 area residents have been evacuated from their homes, and an additional 60,000 residents south of the 101 Freeway are reportedly in the process of evacuating as the fire threatens Malibu.

For Thousand Oaks, this has been a week filled with tragedy. In the aftermath of Wednesday night's shooting, The New York Times reported that people rushed to the Thousand Oaks Teen Center, in order to determine whether or not their loved ones had survived. Less than a day later, the teen center served a new purpose — as a fire evacuation center.

