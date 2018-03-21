When her little brother's friends blew off his Stranger Things-themed birthday party, Ayen Alambat got on Twitter to vent. Not long after, a few of the show's stars — including Millie Bobbie Brown and Gaten Matarazzo — responded to her tweet, telling Alambat that they totally would have been there... had they gotten an invitation, of course.

"[My] brother invited 8 of his classmates for his stranger things themed bday party & none of their punk selves showed up," Alambat tweeted on March 18. Her brother, Aaron, had some pretty impressive decorations for the shindig, so she included a few pictures of those, as well.

Alambat didn't include any hashtags in her tweet, and she didn't tag any of the Stranger Things stars. But some of the stars from the show saw her tweet, probably after it went viral, and responded to Alambat with some kind words for Aaron.

Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, was the first to respond. "What!!!! Oh Well You can let them all know that everyone on behalf on Stranger things would’ve come!" she wrote. "I think your awesome and next year I would like an invite... Please?"

Alambat excitedly replied by sending several tweets to Brown in rapid-fire succession. "YES MILLIE," she wrote, followed by "AARON LOVES YOU," "AND THE WHOLE CAST."

It's probably safe to assume that, after reading Brown's tweet, Aaron's attitude went from "worst birthday ever" to "best birthday ever" real quick. But then another star from the show jumped in with a comment. "Count me in too!" added Gaten Matarazzo (aka Dustin Henderson). "I’ll bring the chocolate pudding."

Cara Buono, who plays Karen Wheeler, chimed in, "Happy Birthday! Wow, those kids missed out!" Shannon Purser, who played Barb in the show's first season, wrote, "I hope he had a great birthday nonetheless!!! Barb totally would have been there."

Peak birthday status officially achieved. It doesn't get much better than that. Unless, of course, the Stranger Things stars actually show up for Aaron's birthday next year. And as long as Matarazzo doesn't forget the chocolate pudding.

Pudding wasn't on the menu for this year's party, but the decorations were still super impressive. The cake included the Stranger Things show logo and read: "Happy Birthday, Aaron!" Each word on the cake was written between a string of Christmas lights — just like the ones Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) uses to talk to her son Will while he's trapped in the Upside Down. The lights on Aaron's cake were way better than the real thing, though, because Aaron's lights were edible and made of icing.

There were actual Byers-style Christmas lights on the wall though, too — a necessary touch for Aaron's Stranger Things-themed party. The family also concocted a special beverage for the occasion, labeling the barrel as "Demogorgon Blood" in the font from the show.

After her little brother got shout-outs from several stars on his favorite show, Alambat told Twitter that he was feeling much better about his birthday. "update: he’s chillin now. he says if his classmates are gonna invite him, he won’t go. that’s his payback," she wrote alongside some happy pics of herself and Aaron.

She also told Twitter that Aaron said "thank you" for all the other birthday wishes. After her original tweet went viral and caught Brown's attention, Alambat was flooded with kind words for her brother. Currently, the original tweet has been liked more than 200,000 times, and has more than 57K retweets at the time of publication. That's a whole lot of birthday love.

As it turns out, social media can be pretty great sometimes. And while not everyone who tweets about or to their favorite stars will be lucky enough to get a response, it doesn't hurt to put it out there. Hey, you never know! Stranger things (see what I did there?) have happened.