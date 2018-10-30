It's Halloween week, and I strongly recommend you spend the last few days of October indulging in creepy short stories, terrifying female-authored fiction, or spooky movies on Netflix. But, if ghost stories aren't quite your thing, don't worry. There's plenty of new book releases this week to keep you entertained, and none of them are horror.

Out this week are two feel-good romances: The Proposal by Jasmine Guillory, about a woman who turns down a public proposal and rebounds with a sexy doctor, and This Is Kind Of An Epic Love Story by Kheryn Callender, about two teens who find love despite their fear of a broken heart.

But if you're more in the mood for nonfiction, try Well-Read Black Girl, a collection of essays by black authors, or Broad City star Abbi Jacobson's new essay collection I Might Regret This about her post-heartbreak road trip across America. Plus, there's a new Stephen King book out this week: Elevation by Stephen King. It's actually way more uplifting than most of his books, but it does take place in the writer's favorite spooky locale — Castle Rock.

Whatever you want to read this week, here are the eight new books you should know:

'The Proposal' by Jasmine Guillory A PSA to all the hopeless romantics in the crowd: You should read The Proposal, as soon as possible, with a glass of cider and a cozy blanket. When Nikole agrees to attend a Dodgers game with her boyfriend, she doesn't expect that he'll propose. Publicly. In front of thousands of people. She doesn't have a problem saying no — they've only been dating five months! — but she does have a problem escaping the disappointed fans. Enter Carlos Ibarra, a hot doctor who comes to her rescue. Click here to buy.

'Well-Read Black Girl: An Anthology' edited by Glory Edim Edited by Glory Edim, the founder of Well-Read Black Girl Book Club, this anthology is a celebration of black voices and black stories. The contributor list is absolutely stacked, and includes two-time National Book Award winner Jesmyn Ward, National Book Award winner and four-time Newbery Honor recipient Jacqueline Woodson, three-time Hugo Award winner for Best Novel N.K. Jemisin, actress Gabourey Sibide, and more. Click here to buy.

'Family Trust' by Kathy Wang Stanley Huang, the patriarch of the family, has long claimed he's worth a "small fortune." But now he's on the brink of death, and his family comes to the startling realization that his fortune might be, well, smaller than he implied. This information causes a dramatic rift among his kids and his wives, past and present. Click here to buy.

'This Is Kind Of An Epic Love Story' by Kheryn Callender If you're looking for a feel-so-good-I'm-smiling-on-the-subway book, try This Is Kind Of An Epic Love Story by Kheryn Callender. Nate has seen too many relationships fail to believe in love (#Relatable) and he's been playing it safe with his heart since his dad died. But then his childhood best friend, Oliver James Hernández, reappears, and he realizes it might be time to risk his heart in pursuit of a happily ever after. Click here to buy.

'Paperback Crush: The Totally Radical History of '80s and '90s Teen Fiction' by Gabrielle Moss In Paperback Crush, Bustle's features editor Gabrielle Moss takes you on a stroll down memory lane... and by that I mean, she hilariously dissects the books you read and loved as a kid and offers new insight into the teen series — Baby-sitter's Club, Sweet Valley High, Goosebumps, and more — that defined your adolescence. Click here to buy.

'Hindsight: & All The Things I Can't See In Front Me' by Justin Timberlake It's unclear what he can't see in front of him (ghosts?) but it is clear that this book is a must-buy for fans of Justin Timberlake. Hindsight is a collection of anecdotes, reflections, and images that give readers a unprecedented look at the inner life of one of music's biggest stars. Click here to buy.

'I Might Regret This: Essays, Drawing, and other Vulnerabilities' by Abbi Jacobson Contrary to its title, I Might Regret This isn't about regret at all, but about moving on... literally. In these essays, Broad City creator Abbi Jacobson reflects on the solo cross-country road trip she embarked upon after experiencing a tough breakup. Click here to buy.