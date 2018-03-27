Abby Lee Miller Is Out Of Prison & Her First Tweet Is A Photo Of A Muppet

Imagine that you've just spent nearly nine months in prison. You've had nine months to carefully craft your first, post-freedom tweet, should you choose to return to social media. What might it say? According to TMZ and People, former Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller was released from prison on Tuesday, March 27, and tweeted a picture of Kermit, which is a decidedly, um, interesting choice. But what does it mean?

She didn't share just any ol' photo of Kermit, though. As Cosmopolitan pointed out, Miller chose the famous photo of Kermit the Frog sipping on a glass of Lipton's tea. There were no words with her tweet — no caption, just the photo. That particular photo of Kermit, sipping tea, is, of course, a well-known meme.

In May 2017, after being indicted for 20 counts of fraud — an accusation she initially pled not guilty to in 2015, but later changed to guilty the following year — Miller was sentenced to a year and a day in prison, and ordered to pay "a fine of $40,000 and a $120,000 judgement for the currency-reporting violation charge the feds hit her with last summer," according to Deadline.

Two weeks before she reported to prison in July 2017, Miller was interviewed by The View's co-host Jedediah Bila for a tell-all Lifetime Network special called Dance Moms: Abby Tells All Exclusive. In the interview, according to USA Today, Miller told Bila that she was "petrified" of going to prison, and added that she "probably won't survive" if it was as bad as she'd imagined.

Well, she survived — and, according to Miller's Twitter timeline, may have even had occasional access to social media while locked up. That, or someone was tweeting on her behalf.

Among the tweets that came from Miller's account during her incarceration: a link to a new Spotify playlist, re-posted messages of support from her followers, and a "that feeling when" meme of her face with the caption, "When the milk they give you is a month out of date!!"

So, here we are, on March 27, and her first post-freedom tweet is of Kermit sipping tea. Now, since Miller didn't provide any context about her photo choice, there are a few things one might interpret this tweet to mean.

First, one could assume that, perhaps, she just straight-up loves the Muppets. Perhaps, she loves the Muppets, and upon exiting prison, she searched for something like, "Happy Kermit," or whatever. Or, on the other hand, maybe she just really missed drinking tea while behind bars, and tea is the first thing she's planning on getting now that she's out.

One could also assume, however, that she was aware of the connotations of the Kermit sipping tea meme all along — in which case, one might assume, that Miller has got some tea to spill, y'all. Miller has never been one to mince words, so if she's got some prison tales to tell the world, her fans will surely be ready to hear them.

According to TMZ, Miller will now remain at a halfway house to complete the rest of her sentence, which is currently scheduled to end on May 25. We may never know what Miller meant to convey with her Kermit tweet. However, it's probably safe to assume that — seeing as how she managed to get some messages out while behind bars — we'll probably be hearing something from the very outspoken former Dance Moms star in the very near future.