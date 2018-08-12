Another elected official has been accused of abusing a former partner. On Saturday, a public Facebook post accused Minnesota Democrat Keith Ellison of abusing his former girlfriend, Karen Monahan. Ellison denied the accusations the following day.

The Facebook post was written by Austin Monahan, Karen Monahan's son, who alleged that there was video footage of at least one incident of assault. Ellison has been a Minnesota congressman since 2007, and also currently serves as deputy chair of the Democratic National Committe (DNC). He is running for attorney general of Minnesota.

“Karen and I were in a long-term relationship which ended in 2016, and I still care deeply for her well-being," Ellison said in a statement shared with a local Fox affiliate. "This video does not exist because I never behaved in this way, and any characterization otherwise is false."

Austin's Facebook post is long and personal, detailing how he accidentally found a series of files on his mother's compute which he claims documented incidences of abuse, including, according to Austin, a massive collection of text messages between Ellison and his mother.

"In the middle of 2017, I was using my moms [sic] computer trying to download something and I clicked on a file, I found over 100 text and twitters messages and video almost 2 min long that showed Keith Ellison dragging my mama off the bed by her feet, screaming and calling her a 'f*cking bitch' and telling her to get the f*ck out of his house," Austin claimed.

According to Austin, he and his brother confronted their mother about what they had found. At the time, she did not want to go public with her alleged experiences.

"We were ready to go public but our mom begged us not to and she along with others convinced us it wasn’t in our moms best interest," Austin wrote.

