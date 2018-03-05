People wear glasses. I do, maybe you do. It's a normal part of life. But stars and celebrities in glasses? That's a little less common. So when so many actors wore glasses at the 2018 Oscars, people got just a bit excited. And can you really blame them? Seeing Hollywood look just a little it more like you or I is extremely refreshing to say the very least. I mean, it's not like everyone was walking the red carpet in yoga pants, sweatshirts, and old T-shirts (AKA my usual wardrobe), but... hey, glasses is kind of half-way there.

Among the actors to rock glasses at the award show was Lupita Nyong'o, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep, and Rita Moreno. All three women looked totally stunning and not to mention cool in glasses, proving that glasses are totally glamorous, no matter what you've thought in the past. Dern wore her glasses with a white, floor-length gown. Lupita wore hers with an asymmetrical gold, metallic gown. Moreno wore her glasses with the same gown she wore to the Oscars in 1962. Streep wore hers with a red, long-sleeved gown. And all of them looked completely amazing.

It's worth noting that Streep almost always wears glasses herself, but outside of Streep this isn't a common occurrence for most people on the red carpet at all.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Just beautiful, right?

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nyong'o looks absolutely amazing!

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Streep always brings it on the red carpet.

People on Twitter absolutely loved the accessorizing, and shared their thoughts and feelings about the glasses with the whole world.

One user simply needed to know where the glasses were from so they could go and purchase a pair themselves.

Another user simply wanted the glasses moment to go on forever. "YES EVERYONE WEAR YOUR GLASSES GLASSES FOREVER #oscars," the user tweeted. The all caps really says it all.

This tweet really, truly captures Twitter's general mood about celebrities wearing the glasses, especially when it came to Lupita's entire look on stage.

Women who wear glasses were all about the Oscars moment.

"if there's anything these oscars are teaching me, it's that women in glasses are having a moment & to that i say: it's about F*CKING time," one Twitter user wrote.

Everyone was about the glasses. "More Women Presenting Oscars in Glasses plz," another Twitter user wrote.

Some women are seeing women in glasses as inspiration, as well. One Twiter user said, "Love that so many women are wearing glasses at the Oscars. I will continue to take inspiration from my 12 yr old granddaughter. #thisisme." How adorable is that!

Love that the women in glasses are inspiring other women!

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I mean this is an absolutely breathtaking look, can you even blame people at all for getting so worked up over the whole thing

One user simply wrote, "cause of death: Lupita in glasses." I can totally relate to that because as someone who wears glasses every single night, I can say that I definitely do not look like this in glasses. Still, though, somehow Nyong'o wearing glasses makes me think that I should wear glasses more often, though.

Whether you are new to wearing glasses or have worn them forever, the 2018 Oscars should give you even more confidence to go out there and rock your frames however you want to. Maybe you're like Streep, and you want to wear a gold-rimmed pair. Or perhaps you're more like Nyong'o and your style is more cat eye frames. In any case, if you're ever looking for some extra inspiration, just check out footage of the 2018 Oscars and you should be set for life.