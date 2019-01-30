Variety reports on Wednesday that actress and Bill Cosby accuser Louisa Moritz has died at 72 from natural causes. Best known for her role as Rose in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Mortiz told TMZ in 2014 that Cosby forced himself on her backstage at The Tonight Show in 1971.

“Louisa Moritz was so full of life, talent, and she was a genius with a sixth sense for making money," friend and publicist Edward Lozzi tells Variety. "Her hundreds of TV and film roles will keep her memory alive with her fans forever. Her support of other women who accused Bill Cosby of rape will keep her with us for years to come."

At least 60 women have accused Cosby of some form of sexual misconduct against them. He has denied all of the accusations, and is currently serving a three-to-10 year prison sentence in Pennsylvania for sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004.

In addition to her memorable role in One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest, Moritz starred in The Man from O.R.G.Y. and Death Race 2000, and appeared on M*A*S*H*, The Incredible Hulk, Happy Days and several other popular television shows. Moritz also acted in over 100 commercials during her career, according to Variety.

Born Louisa Castro in Cuba, Moritz moved to New York in the 1950s and changed her last name after seeing the St. Moritz Hotel, Lozzi tells Deadline. In addition to her career in entertainment, Moritz worked as a lawyer and real estate broker, and at one point bought a Beverly Hills hotel and renamed it the Beverly Hills St. Moritz. Lozzi tells Deadline that she was also working on two books at the time of her death: One about Cuban food and one about "how to get out of traffic tickets."

In 2014, Moritz accused Cosby of forcing her to perform oral sex on him while backstage at The Tonight Show in 1971. She was neither the first nor the last to

More to come...