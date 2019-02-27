Blair Waldorf and Seth Cohen may have lived in two different (and highly fictional) worlds, but this May their real-life, married counterparts will be sharing the screen together in the OC and Gossip Girl crossover you always wanted. (Well, kinda.) According to The Hollywood Reporter, Adam Brody will join Leighton Meester on Single Parents in a special guest star capacity in the show's Season 1 finale. And the best part? He'll be playing the role of her ex.

The episode is said to film in early March and feature Brody's character, Derek, who is described as a musician who loved and left Meester's Maggie years ago. In fact, the split was so bad that Maggie was never able to truly get over it. So when Will (played by Taran Killam) convinces her to track him down and make peace with what happened, that's precisely what she does. However, don't expect there to be an amicable outcome because apparently their little rendezvous doesn't go all that well.

And considering that the name of the show is called Single Parents, the odds of the two characters reconciling seems like a long shot. So, it's unlikely Brody will become a on-going cast member after this guest spot. But hey, a girl can dream, right?

Of course, this won't be the first time this real-life married couple have worked together on screen. In fact, they first met while filming the movie The Oranges together back in 2010. (For those unfamiliar with the film, it centers around Meester's character, Nina, having an affair with Hugh Laurie's character, David, a close friend of the family. Brody played the part of Laurie's son.) But while their characters didn't develop a romance, sparks were apparently flying off-screen for the two of them. They later co-starred in a film called Life Partners in 2014, but, again, they didn't play love interests.

Later, when their relationship went public, Brody had already shot to stardom playing Seth for four years on The OC, while Meester had made a name for herself as Blair on Gossip Girl. So, for fans, it felt like a match made in fictional heaven. What would Blair and Seth have been like as a couple? The mind reels at the possibilities. And while they'll be playing completely different characters on Single Parents, we can all agree that it's still a crossover worth watching.

There's no word yet on whether or not Brody could potentially appear again on the series down the line, but it definitely seems like a solid possibility. If fans like his character enough and Brody's schedule allows for it, it certainly sounds like Derek could absolutely appear from time to time in Maggie's life, even if it's only to pick another fight with her. Perhaps the two of them would eventually be able to resolve their differences over time. But then again, maybe not. Thankfully, their relationship in real-life is a lot more solid than their on-screen counterparts. Brody and Meester been married for five years and have a 3-year-old daughter.

This may not be the Gossip Girl and OC crossover we've dreamt of, but it's certainly the next best thing.