Four years after making his Saturday Night Live debut, Adam Driver returned to Studio 8H — as did his Star Wars character. In January 2019, Driver played Kylo Ren in an SNL sketch called "Star Wars Undercover Boss: Starkiller Base," where he played Matt, the Radar Technician. In the Jan. 25 episode, SNL's Adam Driver's 2020 Undercover Boss sketch depicted the villain back on the reality show, playing an intern named Randy. Things went...predictably bad. Not only did Kylo decide to make "OK, boomer" his catchphrase, but he sorta kinda killed a few people.

A lot has changed since Driver last hosted SNL — just like Kylo Ren has graduated from Commander of the First Order to Supreme Leader of the First Order. While the actor has starred in Marriage Story, Logan Lucky, BlacKkKlansman, and Silence. As for Kylo, well, it's a whole thing. Both The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker have premiered since his last Undercover Boss appearance, after all.

"Do you guys think, when Kylo Ren offers Rey his hand for the second time, do you think he'll take it?" "Randy, the Intern" asks his fellow coworkers.

"Who cares?" a character played by Melissa Villaseñor says.

"I DO!" Kylo replies, much too aggressively.

Just like the last time Kylo went undercover, the Star Wars villain smiles weakly and gives the camera a thumbs up before going incognito. And while he's still got a serious anger problem, Randy is at least kind of, sort of doing his job. As @mthoughtsrablog wrote on Twitter, "Matt walked so Randy could f*cking run."

Indeed, Randy follows orders and even gets one of his coworkers cleared to become a TIE fighter. He does, however, stab her with his light saber when she says she wants to be a pilot like Luke Skywalker, NOT Kylo Ren.

One fan pointed out that Kylo's Randy disguise looks a lot like Kristoff from Frozen. But while some people might be worth melting for, Kylo Ren is certainly not one of them.