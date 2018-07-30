It was 10 years ago that the world was introduced to Donna Sheridan's brilliantly weird group of friends and family. Now, the second part of Mamma Mia! is upon us and with it comes a whole load of 1970s fashion. Full of ruffles, floaty clothes, and lots and lots of prints, adding a touch of Mamma Mia! '70s fashion into your wardrobe this summer has never been easier.

The first film — which was released in 2008 — saw Meryl Streep's Donna in her trademark overalls while the rest of the cast swanned around in floaty dresses and out there patterns. The latest story, entitled Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, has a lot of the same but also mixes in some real classics straight from 1979. There are gold platform boots, skintight catsuits, and enough denim bellbottoms to last you a lifetime. Oh, and the angel that is Cher appears in a heavenly white suit.

So if you're in the mood for some Grecian sartorial fun, look no further than the high street which is serving up some Mamma Mia!-inspired goodness in the form of prairie dresses, printed blouses, and, yes, even a bellbottom or two. Here's just a few options to try out:

1 A Floaty Maxi Skirt H&M Patterned Skirt £39.99 H&M Alright, this is a calf-length skirt but that's basically maxi so the 'Mamma Mia!' cast would approve. This mellow yellow design wouldn't look out of place lounging around in a Greek villa. Buy Now

2 A Prairie Dress & Other Stories Billowy Prairie Maxi Dress £89 & Other Stories A prairie dress is one of those floaty designs that seems to have been made specifically for a holiday climate. Yellow is apparently the colour of the summer, making this & Other Stories dress one that combines the now with the past perfectly. Buy Now

3 A Sun Hat & Other Stories Woven Straw Sun Hat £29 & Other Stories You obviously can't sing and dance around in the sun without keeping your head protected. Big enough to be described as chic, this straw hat can be paired with absolutely anything. Buy Now

4 A Pair Of Espadrilles Boohoo Hannah Canvas Striped Espadrilles £14 Boohoo Donna would definitely approve of these handy pair of flats. You can clean in them, cook in them, run along the beach in them. The ultimate versatile shoe. Buy Now

5 A Tanya Look Monki Flowy Kaftan £10 Monki Tanya, played by the inimitable Christine Baranski, loves a dramatic look. And this floral kaftan is certainly serving up some glamorous and goddess-like vibes. Buy Now

6 Seventies Platform Boots Nasty Gal Come Dancing Platform Boot £32 Nasty Gal In the new film, a young Donna — played by Lily James — is seen wearing a pair of mega platform boots. Hers are golden and thigh-high but you'll probably have to wait until winter to find an exact match. However, this metallic pair are a great summer alternative. Buy Now

8 Flared Denim River Island Light Blue Flare Jeans £45 River Island Double denim is a mainstay in the 2018 film. Grab a pair of flares and you're set for those loved-up summer evenings. Buy Now

9 A Starry Jacket Simply Be Star Embellished Denim Jacket £39 Simply Be Young Donna loves a star-embroidered denim jacket. Simply Be has a black design that available up to a size 32. Buy Now

10 Donna's Overalls ASOS Monki Dogtooth Dungarees £35 ASOS Donna chucks on a pair of overalls to get things done. You can do the same with this grey Monki pair. Buy Now

11 A Stripy Jumpsuit Boohoo Rainbow Stripe Flare Leg Jumpsuit £18 Boohoo If you go to the cinema, you'll know exactly why this catsuit features in this list. Note: this is probably only for the bravest among you. Buy Now