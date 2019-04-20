On Friday, April 19, the Associated Press reported that Adele and her husband Simon Konecki have separated after three years of marriage. Together, the couple has a son, Angelo, who was born in October 2012. The singer's reps issued the following statement to the Associated Press:

“Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

Bustle confirmed this news via the singer's rep.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Adele and Konecki have been together since 2011 and the couple have been married since 2016, but the Grammy-winning singer has been very private about the relationship. In fact, Adele first publicly confirmed the marriage in her acceptance speech for the Grammy for Album of The Year in 2017. The vocalist had said in the speech: "Grammys, I appreciate it. The Academy, I love you. My manager, my husband and my son — you're the only reason I do it."

Adele also mentioned her marriage during a March 2017 concert in Brisbane, Australia. According to Billboard, she told the audience, "Because as bad as a breakup can be and as bitter and horrible and messy as it can be, that feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth, and I am addicted to that feeling. Obviously, I can't go through with those feelings because I'm married now."

Recording Academy / GRAMMYs on YouTube

It's unclear the exact date that Adele and Konecki tied the knot. But in a Vanity Fair interview published in 2016, Adele confirmed that they were not married at the time. On Jan. 3, 2017, rumors about Adele and Konecki's marriage circulated when they were spotted out and about sporting what many media outlets speculated to be wedding rings.

In the Vanity Fair interview, Adele also opened up about her relationship with Konecki, who does not work in entertainment. He is the co-founder of the UK eco-friendly water brand Life Water and the clean water charity Drop2Drop.

Adele told Vanity Fair:

“I have no desire to be with anyone in show business, because we all have egos. He’s not threatened by any stage of my life that I’m going for, and that’s an amazing thing. It’s the most serious relationship I’ve ever been in; we’ve got a child together and we live together. After releasing my first album, all the other people I ever was with were so insecure about themselves — they couldn’t handle it at all. When I try to describe this to my friends they don’t always get it, because they go out with people that are our age, but Simon is already who he is, and I’m still becoming who I’m going to be. He’s confident. He’s perfect.”

According to Metro UK, Konecki has a daughter from his previous marriage to fashion stylist Clary Fisher and Adele met him through an introduction from Ed Sheeran in 2011.

And while the couple has remained private throughout their relationship, they are wishing for privacy during their split as well.