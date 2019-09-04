Hello from the other side, Adele! It's been a long time since we've heard new music from the Grammy-winning sensation, since she released her last record-breaking album 25 back in 2015, but the drought is reportedly coming to an end. Adele is releasing new music this year, according to PEOPLE, and it just might address her split from longtime partner Simon Konecki, so fans may want to start bracing for emotional impact now.

In PEOPLE's newest cover story, multiple sources close to the singer told the outlet that fans can expect new music before the year ends. Specifically, a music industry source reportedly said the artist is likely to dig deep and get introspective on her next record, much like her previous albums 19, 21, and 25. And if the events of the past year are any indication, prepare to stock up on tissues.

“She is definitely getting ready both mentally and physically to promote new music. It seems it will happen later this year,” one source told PEOPLE. “She talks about last year as a very difficult year, and she’s said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy. You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans.”

Back on May 5, 2019, Adele opened up about hard times she went through during the past year in an Instagram post celebrating her 31st birthday. "30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all," she said. "No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times. I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay."

She even hinted at a new album in the post, although it was more of a joke than an actual indicator of what's going to be on the record. "Bunch of f*cking savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you," she teased.

Adele also promised in the post that 31 would be a "big ol' year" and that she would spend it focusing on herself. "For the first time in a decade, I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once," she explained. And according to PEOPLE's latest report, the singer is living up to that promise. The singer spent the summer taking small vacations around the U.S. with her son, Angelo, but mostly they've been enjoying sunny Los Angeles, their new adopted home.

“Adele loves Los Angeles and lives a great life with her son,” a source told the magazine. “She likes to keep her life private for both her and her son and is able to do that in L.A. She co-parents with Simon, and they seem to get along and spend time together with Angelo as well.”

Although a lot of her music might be emotionally devastating (in the best way), Adele is currently living her happiest life, personally and professionally. “She is so busy, but her life is better-rounded than it was before," the music industry source told PEOPLE. “She is very fulfilled being an artist. New music is still a big deal for her, and she feels alive and happy.”

Adele may have told us we'll find someone like our exes, but let's be real: we'll never find anyone like Adele, ever.