There are people who would wait outside an Adidas store to shop until they drop, but there are a lot of shoppers who prefer to spend their coin on the athletic brand from the couch. The former may want to keep their butts at home because Amazon Prime Day is offering 30% off on Adidas (offers sizes XXS to XXL). There’s no better day to be a couch potato than now.

Amazon just dropped a bunch of trendy Adidas pieces for prices that fans could only dream of. In celebration of Amazon Prime Day, the sites' two days of sick deals on July 15 to July 16, shoppers can save up to 30% on select items from Adidas (Prime members only). Plus, there’s literally apparel and Adidas accessories for pages on end, so shoppers everywhere are bound to find something to tickle their fancy.

The brand’s stocked up to its neck in everything from $20 leggings and jersey sweats to $15 sports bras, and $28 track pants. Adidas lovers are also thrown deals on hoodies, track jackets, tees, shorts, sliders, socks, and a hoopla of other Adidas bags and accessories, so don’t be “scurred” to treat yourself since the deal is only going strong for the next two days.

Here are some of the best picks to get started on an Adidas haul.

Adidas Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Jersey Pants

Shoppers can snag a pair of Adidas track pants for as low as $30. Something about a striped tracksuit is such a mood. Also, who doesn't love a good set?

Adidas Don't Rest Alphaskin Badge Of Sport Sports Bra

This sports bra offers second-skin comfort with a compression fit in a medium support bra. Not only does this give the look of an athlete with its mesh racerback, but if black isn't your vibe, it comes in all white, too.

Adidas Women's Cushioned No Show Socks

No show socks have picked up steam in terms of wearability, but their unexpected fashion statement leaves a wave of relief in the event an impromptu shoe removal.

Adidas Originals Women's 3-Stripes Dress

This Adidas body con dress is ideal for a simple day that doesn't require a lot of effort. And $30 for effortlessness is highly welcomed in this house.

Adidas Originals Women's Super Star Track Jacket

Although this track jacket is a little pricer than some of the other items on this list, it still beats non Prime day Adidas prices. This track jacket comes in a plethora of colors from red to blue to blush, so pick a shade for every day of the week if you're so bold.

Adidas Women's Parley Short-style Swimsuit

Adidas offers up this cute one-piece in a blue green aquatic design. There's no better time than the present to dive into a new swim suit for under $40.

Adidas Originals Women's Crop Tee

Shoppers will always find gems in their search for a cool new sports top, and this one may be a hit from adidas. A crewneck with capped sleeves and a geo-shaped design is enough for people to simple add to cart.

Sometimes there isn't a reason in the world to go shopping online, but when Prime Day comes around to offer bargains on Adidas products, well, that's a different story.