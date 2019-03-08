In a ruling Friday afternoon, a Maryland court reinstated Adnan Syed's murder conviction. Syed's case drew national attention after being the subject of the Serial podcast's first season, and the decision comes two days before HBO is set to air a documentary on the controversy surrounding his conviction.

Syed was convicted in 2000 of murdering Hae Min Lee, his ex-girlfriend, and sentenced to life in prison. Although the incident attracted little attention beyond local media at the time, it became a national sensation in 2014, when the podcast Serial devoted its first season to probing the nuances of the case. Some locals and people involved with the case believe that Syed is innocent, and a good amount of Serial focused on the exploring the question of his guilt.

More to come...