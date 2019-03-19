In an effort to conserve its resources and save some money, the federal Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced a surprising new program this month. Americans can now adopt a wild horse and get up to $1,000 from the government, thanks to the BLM's latest initiative. The agency revealed that it cares for many untrained horses every year, and it's seeking alternative homes for these animals as it tries to manage expenses.

The BLM takes on the care of wild animals in an effort to curb their population growth, The Hill reported, which some see as a threat to the health of rangelands. A description of the adoption program on the BLM's website reveals that people who are interested in taking home a horse or burro (i.e. a donkey) are eligible to receive $500 within 60 days of the adoption. Adopters will then be eligible to get an additional $500 within 60 days of titling their animal.

The BLM's website also reveals that Americans can participate in the adoption incentive program multiple times. The agency will allow people to adopt up to four wild horses or donkeys per year, but will also consider allowing additional adoptions once the animals are titled.

The BLM's website notes that it has successfully facilitated the private adoption or sale of over 240,000 wild horses and burros since 1971. In encouraging people to adopt, the site stresses that wild animals are an important part of American heritage:

Many have found it personally challenging and rewarding to adopt or purchase a wild horse or burro. It is a chance to care for, and then own, a part of America’s heritage... Many of those animals have become excellent pleasure, show, or work horses.

