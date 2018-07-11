Aerie already completely revolutionized the fashion industry once, and the company is back at it again. Aerie now features models who use wheelchairs and arm braces, and models who use insulin pumps and J-pouches. This is inclusivity in every single sense of the word, and fan responses will prove why this move is so important.

Four years ago, Aerie vowed to never again retouch campaign models. Since then, the same philosophy has spilled over to the products shots as well. But the brand is going above and beyond with its latest campaign.

Aerie quietly released photos on the website of models with wheelchairs, J-pouches, insulin pumps, and people with various disabilities and life experiences. In fact, it was so quiet that not even the women who took the images knew they were going to hit the website.

"@Aerie just sneakily released some of my photos," Aerie star Abby Sams posted on Twitter. "Look at this disability representation people!!! Also look at me because I cant believe it's actually me so yeah."

Real women, in their real elements, rocking bras that they wear in real life. It's a simple thought, but one that not many brands have been able to represent accurately in the fashion world.

The response to the campaign has been nothing but positive on social media. People have been flooding Twitter with comments about how they can finally see themselves in the clothing. Others are praising the initiative for not just this generation, but a generation of children who will see all types of people when they browse the website.

Aerie's photos are sprinkled onto the website, just as you would see any other product shot. There is no special section of models or a glamorized campaign. Why? Because these models speak for themselves. This is more than just about sales. This is accurate representation by a brand.

Some brands get into the pattern of using one or two size two models to show off the clothing. Aerie features hundreds of different women, who are all unretouched, on its' website.

While this is the brand's first time featuring women with disabilities on the website, the step comes naturally for the brand. Like mentioned above, Aerie has already committed to unretouched model photos. On top of that, the brand uses the fitting rooms to post positive messages and even came up with the #aeriereal campaign that features real women in swimsuits from the brand.

Here' a look at what people are saying about the campaign, so you can see for yourself why it's so important.

Yes, all caps is necessary. Because when you finally see yourself represented in a major fashion brand, you celebrate by yelling — even through text.

This is commitment to body positivity in the best possible way.

And by "kinda wonderful" this person really means "the most extraordinary thing to ever happen." I could be wrong, but I highly doubt it.

This has never happened on this scale, anywhere, ever. No matter who is reading this, you are loved and accepted by the brand. That is worth it's weigh in gold.

Fitting rooms can be a dark, scary place. Aerie goes above and beyond to make every single person feel comfortable in its stores.

All women deserve this kind of spotlight. It's as simple as that, and Aerie knows it. Celebrating women is always in style.

One more time for the haters in the back, "all bodies deserve to be celebrated."

Look at all these lovely women getting their time in the spotlight. Oh yeah, and some really great bras too.

The bottom line? Inclusivity isn't just a trend, my friends.