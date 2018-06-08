When Miz Cracker waltzed into RuPaul's "werk" room for her Season 10 entrance and exclaimed, with bright eyes, "OKAY, It's time for dinnerrrrrr!" she became a fan favorite almost instantly. The "cracker" reference may have raised some eyebrows at first, but just like any salty snack, she left viewers curious and wanting more. Unfortunately, though, fans only got to spend 11 episodes with her, because after her first and only existential lip sync battle, Miz Cracker was eliminated from RuPaul's Drag Race. Her exit may be one of the most shocking cuts on Season 10 to date, but in an interview with Bustle, Miz Cracker assures fans that she is dedicated to satisfying their craving for crunch well into the future.

Throughout Season 10, Miz Cracker bred an image for herself with her vibrant, polished looks and cynical comedy. She refers to herself on the show as a "Jewish Barbie on bath salts." What packs flavor beyond her designer dresses and jokes, though, is her determination to change the world with drag. "I promised I would take the crown to show that drag was something more than just a fashion plate," Miz Cracker tells Bustle. "I feel like they lost the chance to see this kind of drag win. But my mission to make the world a better place through drag for queer rights and queer people and queer allies — I can still do that, because, godd*mnit, it looks like, mathematically and not of opinion, I’m a fan favorite. So let me harness that power to do good."

Miz Cracker has felt the love from fans already. She told Entertainment Weekly that she had "the longest lines at DragCon besides Sasha Velour and Bianca Del Rio," two iconic stars from Drag Race's past. Still, she tells Bustle that no matter how shocking it was to others, her elimination from Drag Race wasn't much of a surprise to her. "Listening to the other girls, and the judges panel, I believe that they felt it was time for me to go," she says. "Things had been on their way down and half the girls were like, ‘This b*tch needs to go!’ So, you know, it’s not like it came out of nowhere."

The challenge that ushered in her demise required the queens to create and embody their "inner saboteurs" or their alter-egos. The looks were supposed to depict what the queens didn't like about themselves, and the judges said that Miz Cracker's look lacked depth. It wasn't the first time Ru had criticized her for being too rehearsed. Miz Cracker disagrees. "I think the gears were already in motion," she says. "If I had worn two extravagant queen creations that were perfect mirrors of each other, they would’ve been like, ‘I just wish it would’ve been a 305 lash instead of a 301 lash,'" she says in an imitation of RuPaul. "'I’m sorry my dear, but you are up for … execution.’"

Although Miz Cracker and the judges were unable to see eye to eye, she is excited to move on and do what she promised her fans she would do, with or without the crown. Miz Cracker regularly writes about gay rights and drag culture for VICE and Slate Magazine, and she plans to participate in Pride Uganda, which will mean flying to Uganda (where being LGBTQ is illegal) to teach drag courses to queer people in hiding. "Because my safety is nothing godd*mnit," she says. "So I’m gonna change the world with drag."

Miz Cracker on YouTube

Of course, Miz Cracker is still a comedy queen at heart, and she says she will be publishing her long-standing Drag Race review series, "Review with a Jew," on her YouTube channel "until I’m Charlie Hides’ age," referencing an actively performing 53-year-old drag queen. And for her dedicated fans, Miz Cracker has one timeless piece of advice: "Boyfriends are nice, friends are fun, f*ck them, do something useful. It’s a hard world, we’re trying to make it a better place."