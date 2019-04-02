If you were jealous of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's night in the Louvre in their "Apesh*t" video, listen up and listen up good. Airbnb and the Louvre are teaming up on a contest that will see one lucky winner and their guest get a private night at the Parisian museum, complete with some amazing sounding amenities. As if getting to go to the Louvre without any other tourists wasn't enough.

The contest is part of Airbnb's ongoing Night@ series, in which people can sign up for the chance to win trips to spend a night at various locations. Prior to the Louvre, there was a night at a shark aquarium, a night at Dracula's castle, and a night at the Lego House. And no offense to any of those, but this Louvre one really sounds next level.

Emmanuel Marill, the General Manager for Airbnb France said in a statement about the contest,

Paris is one of the most attractive cities in the world and the Louvre is one of the most loved and celebrated institutions in Paris. We are thrilled to partner with them and to offer exciting and unique experiences that will celebrate our community and welcome Parisians and international travelers to rediscover the museum in a new and authentic way.

During their night in the Louvre, the lucky winner and their guest will first get a private tour of the museum from an art historian. Then they will, according to Airbnb, "toast the Mona Lisa with a cosy Renaissance inspired aperitif, while relaxing on a sumptuous Parisian lounge sofa, listening to the atmospheric sounds of French music on vinyl records."

Julian Abrams/Airbnb

But, of course, that's not all. The next stop is a dinner "hosted" by the Venus de Milo, followed by a private acoustic concert in "Napoleon III’s lavish chambers." Where will you sleep, you ask? Oh, just in a mini pyramid built underneath the big, glass Louvre Pyramid.

In a statement, Anne-Laure Béatrix, the Deputy Managing Director of the Musée du Louvre, explained,

We are happy to offer this unique and special experience for two people to stay in the museum overnight, in a bespoke pyramid shaped bedroom. We know that many people would love the opportunity to wander alone at night through the Louvre and we want this to be a magical and unforgettable experience. With Airbnb’s partnership, we hope to encourage more people to discover how truly accessible and inspiring the wonders of art can be.

If this all sounds like a totally chill, casual evening that you'd like to experience yourself, you can enter the contest by heading to airbnb.com/louvre and answering the question: "Why would you be the Mona Lisa's perfect guest?" The contest is open until Friday, April 12 at 11:59 p.m. French time. The visit would take place on Tuesday, April 30.

Julian Abrams/Airbnb

In addition the night at the Louvre, the winner and their guest will get two nights in a Paris Airbnb (April 29 and May 1), optional cultural, culinary and/or sightseeing activities, all meals and ground transfers while they're in Paris, and flights to and from Paris. (If the winner lives in France, they will receive alternative transportation to Paris.) Entries are valid from 27 countries; the full terms and conditions can be found here.

You have ten days to come up with a convincing reason why you would make a great guest for Mona Lisa, so if you're interested in meeting her without a ton phone cameras blocking the way, get thinking now. Also start thinking about who you'd take with you, and whether there's anyone in your life who would disown you if you didn't choose them.