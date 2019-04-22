Have you ever wanted to live like Gatsby? Actually... let's rephrase that. Have you ever wanted to live in a home like the one in The Great Gatsby, but still very much be living your own life free from Jazz Age crimes? Well, the time has come. In honor of World Book Day, Airbnb is giving book lovers a chance to stay in homes inspired by their favorite novel, for around the price of a novel.

On Monday, Airbnb shared dates when guests can stay in homes similar to ones in popular books for only $17/night (plus applicable taxes and fees). The ten homes match up with the following books: The Great Gatsby, The Notebook, Interview With the Vampire, Charlotte's Web, Pippi Longstocking, The Handmaid's Tale, Big Little Lies, Outlander, NW, and Pride and Prejudice.

The available dates are all in May, June, and July 2019, and there aren't many of them, so if you want to take advantage of this deal, act fast when the dates are made available for booking on Tuesday, April 23. All of the listings, their availability, and more information can be found here.

Maybe this sounds cool and all, but you're like, Hold up, what's World Book Day? Well, you should know the special day is held on April 23 each year and was created by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1995. According to the UN, it's "a world-wide tribute to books and authors" that "encourag[es] everyone, and in particular young people, to discover the pleasure of reading and gain a renewed respect for the irreplaceable contributions of those, who have furthered the social and cultural progress of humanity."

Whether you're interested in celebrating World Book Day by booking (ha) one of the Airbnbs or just want to check them out, here's a look at five of the homes.

The Great Gatsby

Airbnb

Location: Bridgehampton, New York

Features: 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, heated saltwater pool

Usual cost: $1,000/night

Big Little Lies

Airbnb

Location: Palm Beach, New South Wales, Australia

Features: 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, two-minute walk to the beach

Usual cost: $1,001/night

The Notebook

Airbnb

Location: New Bern, North Carolina

Features: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, private sandy beach on the Neuse River

Usual cost: $250/night

Outlander

Airbnb

Location: Edinburgh, Scotland

Features: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, looks like you went back in time, except with a luxurious-looking modern bathroom

Usual cost: $246/night

Pride and Prejudice

Airbnb

Location: Chawton, England

Features: 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, is in the village where Jane Austen actually lived

Usual cost: $156/night

These are only half of the houses available for rent. The other locations are in Sweden, Maine, Louisiana, Massachusetts, the London suburbs, so maybe those work better for your travel plans, for a staycation, or just for the book you're most obsessed with. If you want to check out all of these properties, click here. And if you want to book one, you should probably up — especially if you want one of the ones that usually goes for $1,000 per night.