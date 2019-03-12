After the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash killed all 157 people on board on Sunday, several countries grounded the Boeing 737 Max 8, the aircraft model used in the Ethiopian flight, over potential safety concerns. But some airline companies that use Boeing 737 Max 8 planes tell Bustle that they are continuing to fly those models as usual, though they are closely monitoring the situation involving the Ethiopian Airlines crash.

Morgan Bell, a spokesperson from the Canadian airline WestJet, that uses the Boeing 737 Max 8 model, says the company is "actively involved in discussions with Transport Canada, Boeing, and fellow Canadian operators of the Boeing Max 737 aircraft."

"We will continue to fly with their safety and best interests at the forefront," Bell adds.

Southwest Airlines, an American company that also operates that aircraft model, echoes that in a statement to Bustle. "As the investigation of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 progresses, we are staying in close contact with Boeing, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and other airlines to learn the cause of the accident," spokesperson Brian Parrish says. "We remain confident in the safety and airworthiness of the MAX 8."

American Airlines, which similarly has the Boeing 737 Max 8 among its fleet, also tells Bustle that it is complying with FAA standards as "the safety of our team members and customers is our number one priority."

More to come...