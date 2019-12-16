Aldi Is Giving Away Unsold Food To Charities & Food Banks For Christmas 2019

It's easy to get wrapped up in the general excesses of the Christmas season. However, for many, this is a very painful time of year when the stark realities of their deprivation is most apparent. In light of this, Aldi are giving away food at Christmas to vulnerable people in the UK.

The German supermarket giant have vowed to give away all of their unsold fresh food to charities across the country in their effort to not only give back but also avoid food waste this Christmas. This is the third year running that Aldi has operated this service, according to their website:

"In 2017 we launched our Christmas Eve Donation Scheme, which invites charities and food banks to register their interest and receive donations from their local stores on a first come, first served basis."

The Mirror reports that, according to Aldi, the stores will be closed from 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve up until Dec. 27 and that they, "will wish to redistribute in support of less fortunate individuals and to prevent food going to waste." They add, "Aldi is unable to deliver products so it would be essential that your organisation is able to collect."

The move has been not only praised by social media users but also heralded as an opportunity for other huge companies to follow suit.

Aldi's decision to help those less fortunate is certainly welcome in the wake of recent reports about increasing levels of poverty in the UK. Hopefully more large companies will follow suit but, in the meantime, why not help out where you can? You can support a local charity or check out the UK's largest food bank charity the Trussell Trust and see what you can do to ensure there's food and love for those who need it this Christmas.