Summertime and the living is easy. TBH, the eating and drinking is also easy. Especially considering the wide and varied selection on offer across the board. And when I say board, I mean all of the retailers, supermarkets, and of course pubs that are getting in on the action. Because, why not? Am I right? One of the hottest boozy trends around is gin based. Flavoured gins are taking over the spirit market a mile a minute and TBH, no surprise there. They are so damn delicious mate. And Aldi's new tutti frutti gin is absolutely a whole new force to be reckoned with.

Yes you guys, witness the litness because this is happening. And all with a little help from a former Masterchef winner Simon Wood, who's worked in partnership with Didsbury Gin (who hail from, you guessed it, Didsbury in Manchester) to bring us this delightful new tipple.

Wood is famed for his tutti frutti pudding, which helped him win the 2015 Masterchef series. Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, the chef explained that this new gin is totally inspired by his dish that slayed the competition. Wood said:

"Tutti-Frutti literally translates as all the fruits. My dessert from the MasterChef final is my very own Citrus Tutti-Frutti. It's made up of all the citrus fruit, lemon, lime, ruby grapefruit, vanilla & passion fruit. A great mix for a really tasty gin."

And, according to Wood, he's always been keen on supporting local businesses:

"We've been big fans of Didsbury Gin from day one at my restaurant Wood Manchester. I love to support local brands and when Liam and Mark asked if I wanted to collaborate with them, I couldn’t wait to make Tutti Frutti into a gin!"

Disbury Gin seem equally chuffed with the partnership. Liam Manton, managing director at Didsbury Gin, told Manchester Evening News:

"We're delighted to be collaborating with MasterChef champion Simon Wood on this exciting new product. Combining two of the nation’s favourite things, gin and dessert. We've created something extremely special and can't wait for it to be enjoyed by gin drinkers across the country in one of Britain’s most loved supermarkets."

According to Pretty 52, Julie Ashfield, who is the Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, the supermarket giant are super keen to offer shoppers another creative and exciting product. Ashfield said:

"As flavoured gin shows no signs of slowing down, we're thrilled to be partnering with Didsbury Gin to bring shoppers more unique flavour combinations like Simon Wood's MasterChef winning dessert, Tutti Frutti."

Ashfield continued that the company are proud to be expanding their range of drinks, and at a price that isn't too ridiculously high: "This innovative new addition to our gin range reflects our commitment to ensuring our customers enjoy the best quality products, without breaking the bank," Ashfield said.

The gin is set to be priced at a super affordable £13.99 for 50cl. I mean, affordable prices like that are 100% why we love the guys at Aldi.

So how do you drink such a thing? Why, with a heap of ice and lashings of tonic, of course. Bottoms up!