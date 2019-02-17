Alec Baldwin Mocked The National Emergency On 'SNL' & Trump Was Not Happy

Returning to play his recurring parody of President Trump, Alec Baldwin mocked Trump's national emergency on Saturday Night Live — and the president was not happy. In a cold open for the weekly sketch comedy show, Baldwin walked out to a podium with the presidential seal, sporting an exaggerated take on Trump's duck face. "I'm here to declare a very urgent, important national emergency. This is a big one so I don't want to waste any time," Baldwin's Trump said, according to NBC News.

After reminding the American people that Trump just had a "great health exam" with his doctor — "I'm still standing 6 foot 7, 185 pounds. Shredded." — Baldwin's Trump gets to the point. "We need wall, okay?" Baldwin's Trump said. "Because Wall works. Wall makes safe."

Baldwin's Trump then said he's faking it all. "You can all see why I gotta fake this national emergency, right? I have to because I want to," he said, according to video of the sketch. "It's really simple. We have a problem: Drugs are coming through this country through no wall."

Trump responded early Sunday morning on his favorite medium. "Nothing funny about tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC! Question is, how do the Networks get away with these total Republican hit jobs without retribution? Likewise for many other shows?" Trump tweeted.

"Very unfair and should be looked into. This is the real Collusion!" the president added.

Saturday Night Live on YouTube

More to come ...