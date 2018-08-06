Bustle takes the Bachelor franchise pretty seriously. That’s why we created the Bachelor Nation Class of 2018 — like high school superlatives, but Bachelor edition. Check out what Alex from Rachel's Bachelorette season had to say about being awarded "Best Dressed."

Alex Bordyukov didn't get the girl when he competed on Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette in 2017, but he has something just as exciting: a closet full of the most amazingly patterned clothes. Are you surprised? Alex Bordyukov is the type of Bachelorette contestant to wear speckled pants and no shirt on The Ellen Show. But that was far from his boldest fashion choice.

If you follow Alex on Instagram, you'll see him rocking matching tropical print T-shirts with Peter Kraus, strutting his stuff in a paisley romper, donning a purple tiger-striped suit, catching air in a Spider-Man hoodie, and lounging in a tuxedo speedo. And that's just the tip of the fashion iceberg for him. There's no doubt that in all of Bachelor Nation, Alex takes some of the most exciting clothing risks. That's why we're crowning him "Best Dressed" in the Bachelor Nation Class of 2018.

Though his Bachelorette limo exit may have initially painted him as a mild-mannered information systems supervisor dressed in an average navy blue suit, Alex let his bold style shine in subsequent weeks. Not every Bachelor Nation member would be comfortable wearing not one but two printed rompers to Coachella, but Alex is clearly no ordinary man.

In his acceptance speech for his award, Alex tells Bustle that he's "honored, humbled, and overwhelmed" to receive the award, and thanks "Amazon for continually making bold suggestions for my wardrobe, at reasonable prices." Honestly, if that's how he ended up with this flamingo leisure suit and black-and-white floral explosion blazer, then we'd like to thank Amazon too.

Oh, and if you notice in his questionnaire below, he nominated his BFF Dean Unglert for an award. Because, you know, friends who wear outrageous patterned suits together have to stick together.

Keep on rocking the patterns, Alex. You're keeping Bachelor Nation style fresh AF.