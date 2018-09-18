Alex Borstein makes a career these days stealing scenes as Midge's agent in Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, but there are still plenty of fans who remember her as another iconic role. When Alex Borstein won the Emmy for her role in Mrs. Maisel, Twitter immediately exploded with nostalgia for Miss Ungermeyer, a.k.a. the sassy chaperone Borstein played in The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

If you don’t remember Ungermeyer, did you even have a childhood? Borstein flawlessly portrayed the ultra-organized and super strict teacher who was tasked with making sure Lizzie and her friends didn’t get into too much trouble as they traipsed through Rome on a school trip. She was unsuccessful in the 2003 film, as we all know now, since Lizzie managed to live a brief double life as an Italian pop star and romance a Roman dream boat.

But it was a role, and a film, and a TV show, that helped shape many of our childhoods. Plenty of people who are now Mrs. Maisel fans are the perfect age to have also grown up with Lizzie McGuire, and Ungermeyer is a role that they'll continue to remember as they celebrate Borstein's continued success in film and TV.

Just take a look at Twitter moments after Borstein won the Emmy for best supporting actress in a comedy series:

Borstein of course wasn't actually winning for her role as Ungermeyer, no matter how much she might have lodged herself in our hearts as that character. She nabbed the award for playing Susie, the cantankerous but lovable comedy manager who helps 1950s housewife Midge come into her own as a stand-up comic in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and it was well-deserved.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Borstein spoke about why she was first attracted to the role of Susie, and it's clear what Susie means to her. "I liked that it was a woman who was not a mother, who was not a spouse, who was not whining about trying to find somebody, who was not just being a sidekick to a hot chick who's trying to find somebody," Borstein said. "It passed the Borstein test, which is similar to the Bechdel test. I have kids. I don't want to do that on television. I don't want to play a mom and have that life exposed there. I want this — just an interesting, well-rounded woman who's on her own figuring herself out."

More to come...