It's pretty shocking to think about how Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez haven't been a couple this whole time, since they seem so well suited for each other. Everything they do is cute, but not in an overwhelming or annoying manner. On Tuesday, Rodriguez shared a sweet birthday post for Lopez. Yes, it included some amazing photos of the pop culture icon, but the best part was his caption.

The retired New York Yankees player demonstrated that he has a soft side — or at least he when it comes to his girlfriend. The post began, "When we were kids, birthdays were exciting because it was all about the gifts we would be getting. A new bat, dance shoes, maybe a new CD (yes I’m old!)" In his defense, most people reading this do remember the era of CDs.

He continued, "I see firsthand how that’s changed for Jennifer, and how she’s found joy in sharing with others. For someone who has been about giving everything she has 365 days a year—to our children, our families, the world—I hope today, we can give you all the happiness you deserve." Aaaww. This is post is really full of some kind and heartwarming sentiments.

Some J. Lo super fans might be wondering if the part about her give "everything she has" a reference to the title of Lopez's Las Vegas residency called All I Have? It could be, or maybe they are just that much in sync. Either scenario would make a lot of sense. He concluded with, "I love you mucho Macha 13." Dropping the "L" word in public was the perfect end to the already perfect birthday wishes.

Even though he could have easily won a "Best Boyfriend" award for that Instagram post, that was only the first one he shared. In his second, he posted another set of photos of Lopez himself, and their kids making memories together.

It makes sense to post a second time since it had to be way too tough narrowing down the picture selection for just one Instagram. They have so many good memories and she really does serve up an impeccable look almost everyday. In that post, he didn't go deep with the caption though. He simply wrote "Birthday girl," but two posts are better than none, right? Plus, that first one was so on-point on its own.

Lopez also shared some photos from her big day, and it looked like they were having a pretty low-key celebration. She posted the pictures with the caption, "Current birthday situation... yup." It's evident that the 49-year-old star is continuing to age in reverse somehow. Not only that, but it's also clear that she had a great time celebrating and that her boyfriend is fully integrated into her life.

Yeah, she's "still Jenny from the block" and she already has enough going on in her life to be satisfied by a a more casual celebration at the beach, but this is J. Lo. Of course she ended up going all out.

The superstar shared several more photos from her birthday night. She rocked a sparkly mini dress, kissed her man, got affectionate with her kids, incorporated his daughters into the celebration. And yes, she had her cake and she ate it too. Even J. Lo can treat her birthday as a cheat day.

The photos were great (obviously), but she shared an uncharacteristically lengthy caption. She admitted:

"So believe it or not I’m just waking up from my birthday celebration last night. It was a small gathering with the kids and some family and a couple of close friends... the day and night was filled with lots of laughter, tears and of course dancing...:)"

Of course, she took the time to thank her enthusiastic supporters:

"I wanted to write all of you bc I was so delighted and overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and birthday wishes you all sent to me yesterday!! I felt soooo incredibly moved and blessed to have you all in my life... thank you to everyone who put together birthday collages, videos and sent bday wishes!! What a lucky girl I am to have such loyal and loving fans and followers... I want you to know I never take any of you for granted I am eternally grateful to ALL of you!!"

She concluded, "I hope I can always continue to entertain, inspire and share everything I learn with you in every way I can!! Honestly that is the biggest birthday gift God has ever given me!! I love you forever... Jennifer Here are a few pics from the day!!! Have a beautiful one!"

It really seems like everything just keeps getting better for Lopez and Rodriguez, both as individuals and as a unit. They had a perfect birthday gathering, so what milestone will the couple celebrate next — perhaps a joint one that would officially bring their families together?