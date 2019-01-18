Congratulations are in order for Alexa and Carlos PenaVega. According to People, Alexa PenaVega is expecting her second child. To announce the happy news, the Spy Kids actor and her husband posted an adorable tweet featuring their son, Ocean, to mark the occasion.

On Jan. 17, Alexa took to Twitter to announce the news. She posted a photo of the happy couple, along with Ocean, who was taking a little snooze, and wrote:

"Holy Moly!!! Guys!!! We are having another baby!!!! Do we wake Ocean up and tell him??!! Beyond blessed and excited to continue growing this family!!! Get ready for a whole new set of adventures!!!"

Similarly, her husband, Carlos, a member of the band Big Time Rush, also announced the news on social media with a lovely message. He posted a photo of the couple on Instagram, which featured the pregnancy test that confirmed the news and a sonogram of their new addition. He captioned the post with:

"It’s HAPPENING... AGAIN! WE’RE HAVING ANOTHER BABY!!! 2019 another PenaVega is joining the family! This year we will officially be able to say we have “kids”! Our minds are blown and we are beyond blessed and excited for our growing family!!! Let the journey begin!!!"

As previously mentioned, Carlos and Alexa are already parents to their son, Ocean, whom they welcomed in December 2016, per People. Prior to the birth of their son, the former Spy Kids star opened up about her journey to welcoming her child. In an interview with Fit Pregnancy And Baby, for the magazine's December 2016/January 2017 issue, the actor said, “Carlos and I wanted kids for a while, but this industry does not make it easy for you to be pregnant. We travel so much for work. Plus, we wanted to be in a good place financially."

Alexa went on to say that she did experience some difficulties while trying to conceive, "We tried to get pregnant for a good six months without luck. When it’s not working, you think, ‘Is there something wrong with me?’” But, obviously, the two were able to welcome their first child into the world and they have another on the way.

The couple, who wed in January 2014, previously opened up about being parents in an interview with Life & Style, published in Deember 2018. Interestingly enough, they also touched upon the possibility of adding to their family. As Alexa recounted to the publication:

“We originally wanted one or two and then one day I’m like showering up and I just got this urge of, ‘I think I want four or five kids,’” she said. “And I go downstairs and I’m talking to Carlos and he’s like, ‘babe, I know this is going to sound crazy but out of nowhere, I just felt like I wanted four or five kids.’ I was like, ‘Are you kidding me? That just happened to me upstairs!’”

It definitely sounds as though Alexa and Carlos are excited about the prospect of having a large family. And based on their latest, happy announcement, the couple is already gearing up to add to the growing PenaVega fam.