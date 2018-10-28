On Sunday, Democratic congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized the Trump administration's response to the shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue. "Imagine if it was ISIS that sent bombs to US officials, started shooting in grocery stores, and invading places of worship," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. "How do you think this administration would respond?"

On Saturday, a 46-year-old man walked into a synagogue in Squirrel Hill, a historically Jewish neighborhood in Pittsburgh. He killed at least 11 people, one as old as 97, according to USA Today. The suspected shooter faces at least two hate crime charges and 27 others, according to CNN.

After the shooting, President Donald Trump suggested that the synagogue should employ armed guards to keep worshippers safe. The shooting took place during a Shabbat service on Saturday morning. "If there was an armed guard inside the temple, they would have been able to stop him," Trump told reporters on Saturday, according to CNN.

At a campaign event on Saturday, Trump said the shooting was "anti-Semitic" and "pure evil," according to CNN. "There must be no tolerance for anti-Semitism in America or for any form of religious or racial hatred or prejudice," Trump said, according to the news network.

Ocasio-Cortez asked her followers to consider why the response to similar attacks carried out by "white supremacists" is so different than those carried out by others.

