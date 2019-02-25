Congress' representative for New York's 14th district has already been taking on her enemies in the hallways of the U.S. Capitol, but now she'll do battle on a new field — the pages of a comic book. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is being turned into a "Washington warrior" in a comic book that'll be released in May.

Comic book publisher Devil's Due revealed it was turning Ocasio-Cortez into a political superhero who takes on "the establishment" along with Congress' "Freshman Force" in a satirical commemorative comic titled, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Freshman Force. New Party: Who Dis? According to Devil's Due, Ocasio-Cortez is not directly affiliated with the comic, nor has she endorsed it or its publisher.

The comic is, according to Devil's Due, a way for comic creators "to celebrate the election of the most diverse group of freshman congresspersons in history" while also "sparing no-one" from a little comic-book style political satire. "Grab a hamberder and cup of covfefe and prepare to enjoy this read! ​" the comic book publisher urged fans in an announcement Friday.

In November, Ocasio-Cortez defeated Republican Anthony Pappas to become the congressional representative of New York's 14th district with a whopping 78 percent of the vote, according to The New York Times. While her midterm election win made her the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, it was her primary race that really put her in the spotlight. Multiple media outlets declared Ocasio-Cortez's 15 point primary defeat of 10-term incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley "the biggest upset of the 2018 elections."

While the freshman congresswoman reportedly hasn't been involved in creating the comic based on her, she's certainly not shy about kicking her enemies to the curb or vanquishing her haters to the land of Twitter burns in real life. In fact, it was one of Ocasio-Cortez's infamous Twitter burns that inspired the comic's name.

In January, when former Democratic Sen. Joe Lieberman told Fox Business News that he hoped Ocasio-Cortez was not the future of the Democratic Party, she fired back with four short words: "New party, who dis?" she tweeted.

Readers can expect Ocasio-Cortez to "engage in a series of super-heroic mini-adventures, taking on the GOP establishment from within" in the pages of Devil's Due's commemorative comic, the Hill reported a press release from the publisher read. But Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Freshman Force. New Party: Who Dis? will be about more than just poking fun at people like President Trump.

Devil's Due publisher Josh Blaylock said company sought to "create something that celebrates the fresh new energy and diversity of the stagnated legislative body, and help some good causes at the same time." He described Ocasio-Cortez as "the unofficial leader of the new school" and credited her with having "sparked new life into Washington" in a statement to the Hill.

Ocasio-Cortez isn't the only politician to have been given the comic-book treatment by Devil's Due Comics. The publisher has previously reimagined former President Barack Obama as a comic character for its Barack the Barbarian comic series.

Those eager to get their hands on Ocasio-Cortez' comic-book exploits may be disappointed to learn that it will be at least a little while before the world sees Ocasio-Cortez kicking butt as Washington's latest superhero. The website for Devil's Due indicates that pre-orders can be made online now starting at $5.99, and the comic will begin shipping on May 15.